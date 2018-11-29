Who leaves Green Bay first, Aaron Rodgers or Mike McCarthy?

Welcome back to the Yahoo Sports NFL Mailbag, where we’re taking your questions via Twitter, Facebook, email and screaming into the void. Got a question? Hit us up by email at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or see below. Today, our teams discussed include the Packers, Redskins, Falcons, Chiefs and more. Let’s roll!

If Mike McCarthy stays with the Green Bay Packers, will Aaron Rodgers demand to be traded?

-Stuart, via Facebook

Most analyses give the Packers anywhere from a 3 percent to 9 percent chance of making the playoffs this year. That’s not exactly a good sign, nor is the fact that the Packers are playing worse than they have since Brett Favre was a Falcon. But here’s the thing: you’ve got a better chance of getting Packers fans to switch out their brats for quinoa than you do of getting them to sign off on an Aaron Rodgers trade. If one of these guys has to go, it ain’t gonna be A-Rod.

If defense wins championships, which one of the four top contenders — Saints, Rams, Patriots, Chiefs — have a defense that’s good enough?

-Rob, via Facebook

The whole “defense wins championships” mantra is going to get a hell of a workout this postseason, because for all that those teams do well, we’re not exactly talking ’85 Bears in terms of their defensive ability … unless you’re talking about the ’85 Bears today. It’s a simple and reductive statistic, but just by judging them on points allowed, the Chiefs rank 28th, the Rams 20th, the Saints 15th and the Patriots 11th. None of those numbers are going to scare any of the others; it’s worth noting that three of the four teams make up the top three in points scored, and the Patriots rank seventh.

So, yeah, the first team to force a punt is likely to win out of these four.

Is Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn on the hot seat? Yeah, injuries. But the Birds look like the Rams in the ’90s without the imaginative play calling: Run a little and then just throw it long and hope. And so many dropped balls.

–Lee, via Facebook

Quinn seems to be safe, but I can’t say the same for his coordinators. This is a team that has lost four games on the final play and took six downs to score from the 1-yard line against Cleveland. Heads are going to roll, change is going to come. You don’t enter a season as a playoff lock and an outside Super Bowl bet, then fall as hard and fast as the Falcons have, and get out unscathed. Along with the Packers, the Falcons have to be one of the year’s most disappointing teams.

In the days after 28-3, Quinn adopted the motto “Embrace the Suck.” His coordinators are going to learn a new one: “Don’t Take Off Your Coat.”

Does anyone remember when the Washington Redskins were the class of the NFL?

–The Reeb, via comments

Come on. Don’t be fooled by that whole “class of the NFL” nonsense. Sure, Joe Gibbs was a great coach and one of the few apparently truly upstanding dudes ever to walk a sideline in the NFL. But this is still an organization that took more than 30 years to honor its replacement players with Super Bowl rings, and that only after a public shaming from an ESPN documentary. Granted, the Redskins have plummeted into ignominy under Daniel Snyder, but let’s not pretend that they were ever any better than the rest of the league. It’s a business for all these teams, first, last and always.

That’ll do it for this week. We want your questions! Hit us up via email at jay.busbee@yahoo.com, on Twitter using the hashtag #AskYahooNFL, on Facebook here, or in the comments below. See you next week!

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

