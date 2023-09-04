‘Leave Us Alone!’ Jenna Ortega slams Johnny Depp romance rumours

Jenna Ortega hits out at Johnny Depp dating claims (AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has addressed the rumours that she is dating actor Johnny Depp.

Celebrity account DeuxMoi, which boasts over two million followers, recently claimed that the pair had been spotted together on a date, which spread like wildfire on social media.

However, the 20-year-old actress has shut down the claims. “This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh,” she insisted. “I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

A spokesperson for the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor, 60, also waded in telling NME: “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Miss Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her.

“He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumours that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

Johnny Depp’s team has also slammed the romance rumours (PA Wire)

The anonymous person behind the Deux Moi Instagram account told Vanity Fair in 2021, that her publication “is just about sharing stories” submitted by those in the know.

“The fact that there has been information that has been newsworthy, or current, is just by chance,” they added. Ortega has become one of Hollywood’s hottest young stars in recent years thanks to her titular starring role in Netflix series Wednesday, which is a spinoff of the iconic Addams Family shows.

The role has bagged the star her Best Actress nominations at the Golden Globes and Emmys.

Ortega has become one of her industry’s biggest stars thanks to her role as Wednesday (Netflix/PA)

According to reports, Ortega has recently wrapped up filming the sequel to Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice for Netflix in which she plays Lydia Deetz’s daughter, the character famously portrayed by Winona Ryder in the original movie.

Ryder and Depp were in a high-profile relationship from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s, and they also appeared together in the Burton-directed Edward Scissorhands. The tenuous connection may have been what led to the false rumours.

Award-winning Depp has also made a recent big impact on Netflix. But for him, it was for the August 16 docuseries, Depp v Heard, which focuses on the social media debate around his libel suit and countersuit against his actress ex-wife Amber Heard.