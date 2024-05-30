“We have to leave Pep alone” – Manchester City assistant coach issues update on Guardiola’s Etihad future

Manchester City assistant coach Carlos Vicens has issued an update on the future of Pep Guardiola, amid intensifying reports over the Catalan’s long-term plans.

Media claims concerning the future of the 53-year-old has largely been non-stop following the culmination of the most-recent season for Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola approaches the final year of his current contract with the club.

Having last extended his Etihad agreement in Autumn 2022, just months before Manchester City went on to win the Treble, Guardiola would leave the Premier League at the end of next season, with doubts over whether he would take charge of the club’s Club World Cup mission.

That is believed to be the likeliest scenario at present, despite a final decision having not yet been reached by the Manchester City manager. And such is the conversation around his future that members of his backroom staff are now being quizzed on the matter.

Speaking during a new interview with Deportes Cope Baleares, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City assistant Carlos Vicens has indicated that for the time being, Pep Guardiola must be allowed to rest and relax following the recent season.

“Pep (Guardiola) has been at (Manchester) City for many seasons, the club is very grateful for his work, I suppose they will sit down and decide when the time comes,” Carlos Vicens explained.

“We have to leave Pep alone now and let him recover from the season. Then the time will come for him to make his decisions.

“We are bound by his contract, but first let everyone enjoy their holidays and then we’ll see what happens in the future. It’s too early to talk about this.”

The upcoming summer is expected to be a busy one for Manchester City, irrespective of what the future holds for their head coach, with club officials well aware of a number of positions that require a refresh in terms of personnel.

The midfield areas of Guardiola’s first-team squad are likely to be a focal point for recruitment bosses, as they eye back-up for Rodri, fresh creative flair amid concerns over Kevin De Bruyne’s longevity, and a potential replacement for Bernardo Silva.

The latter is expected to target an exit from the Etihad alongside his representatives, however there is expected to be only a handful of clubs able to trigger his £50 million release clause, despite some feeling it is good value for a player of Bernardo Silva’s capabilities.