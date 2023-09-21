'Leave Our Kids Alone': Supporters and Protesters Attend Winnipeg Rally Over Gender Identity Curriculum

Hundreds of protestors and counter-protestors gathered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on September 20, for the ‘1 Million March 4 Children.’

The protests are part of a parental rights movement about sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum taught in schools.

Footage posted to X by @badlandj shows supporters of the movement holding signs and chanting “leave our kids alone.”

The ‘1 Million March 4 Children’ group said they are advocating for the elimination of the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum, pronouns, gender ideology and mixed bathrooms in schools.

Members of Winnipeg’s LGBTQI communities waved Pride flags, chanted “love is louder” and held signs opposing the stance of ‘March 4 Children.’ Credit: badlandj via Storyful