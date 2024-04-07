With at least two stars, Mayo primed for an excellent boys track and field season

Apr. 7—Head coach: Donny Holcomb. Assistant: Cory Urban, Bob Sheehan, Kevin Kirkeby, Breadon Mengis, Ahn McGeeney, Kristie Kinnenberg, Matt Olson, Jeff Schlichter, Jered Smiley.

Key returners: Adam Myren, sr., high jump; Carter Holcomb, sr., hurdles, long jump, relays; Sebastian Bari, jr., sprints, relays; Casey Kramer, jr., shot put, discus.

Outlook on the season: Mayo has two of the state's best performers in seniors Carter Holcomb and Adam Myren. Holcomb made it to state in three events last year, the long jump, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. He was third in the latter. Myren is the defending state champion in the high jump, clearing 6-feet-7. The Spartans also have an excellent thrower in Casey Kramer and depth and talent in most events. "We have a good base of seniors to lead the team and utilize their abilities in multiple events when needed," Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said. "As with any sport, staying healthy is going to be crucial."

Head coach: Eric Gahr. Assistants: Chris Whitfield, Lindsay Benson, Megan Girtman, Fred Farrand, Paul Callahan, Toby Hatlevig, Stacy Fox, Reid Pierzinski, Adam Girtman.

Key returners: Gavin Vogel, sr., 400, relays; Wyatt Lundstrom, jr., 400, relays; Shaun Wysocki, sr., long jump, triple jump, 4x200 relay; Josh Kyei-baffour, jr., 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump.

Outlook on the season: The Panthers are strongest in the sprints and jumps. Gavin Vogel is the team's top sprinter. He finished second a year ago in the section meet 400 with a 50.15 time, advancing him to state. In the jumps, Century has an excellent one in basketball star Shaun Wysocki. He advanced to the state meet in the triple jump with a 44-feet-1 1/4 clearance. Century also has a strong hurdler, Josh Kyei-baffour. "Our main area of concern right now is pole vault," Century coach Eric Gahr said. "Numbers are down in that area and we are rebuilding it back up. We have a fantastic new coach in Megan Girtman to replace our previous coach, Ray Ashworth, who retired. We look forward to seeing her progress with our athletes this season in the pole vault. "

Head coach: Michael Sonnabend. Assistants: Brandon Stank, Luke Fisher, Justin Ryan, Dakota Hiller, Dan Feda, Sam Sonnabend, Kyle Riggott, Mike Sonnabend, Hayden Ashworth, Eddie Bryson, Shai Nichols, Peter Maves, Luke Backholm, Jenny Hopson, Tony Hudson.

Key returners: LeeAndre Harvey, jr., 100, 200; Savy Vath, so., 110 hurdles; Zach Ladu, sr., triple jump, long jump; Eli Ladu, jr., triple jump, long jump; Ivinn Mom, sr., shot put, discus; Manachanwa Ojulu, triple jump, long jump.

Outlook on the season: The Rockets love the numbers of kids they have out for track and field — 164. They also love some of their talent. The Ladu brothers jump out, senior Zach and junior Eli. Zach was second in the triple jump at sections with a 44-feet-7 1/2 clearance. Eli went 40-8 in the triple jump and 21-1 in the long jump. LeAndre Harvey gives JM one of the section's top sprinters, Savy Vath one of its top 110 hurdlers, Manachanwa Ojulu one of its top triple jumpers and Ivinn Mom one of its top throwers. "Our goal is to improve upon last year's disappointing finish in the conference (11th place) and section (eighth place)," JM coach Michael Sonnabend said. "To do this, we need to produce in the distance events and vertical jumps. Our distance crew is young, but improving. We return just one pole vaulter and no high jumpers. If we can get some kids to step up in these events, we may surprise some people."

Head coach: Pete Gilman. Assistant coaches: Demonte Nelson, Joe Lonzo, and Rachel Simon.

Key returners: Dylan Rossow, sr., triple jump, 400, 800; Will Roth, sr., discus, shot put; John Novak, sr., 100, 200; Caleb Akinbolu, so., 100, 200.

Outlook on the season: The Eagles are in a bit of a rebuilding year and like what's coming, with a strong freshman class of athletes. Lourdes' strength is in its throws and short sprints. Will Roth is tops in the discus (fourth in the section meet last year) and shot put, and John Novak and Caleb Akinbolu lead the sprints. Charlie Deick and Noah Johnson pace the distance runners.