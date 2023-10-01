At Least Seven Dead and Four Injured in Nightclub Fire in Murcia

At least seven dead and four injured after a fire broke out in a nightclub named Teatre, located in the recreational area of Atalayas, in Murcia, Spain, in the early hours of Sunday, October 1, the Mayor of Murcia, Jose Ballesta, said.

According to El Mundo, eight people went missing during the fire and the number of fatalities “could increase in the next hours” as emergency services kept working on the scene.

The media outlet reported that four people, two women aged 22 and 25, and two men aged 41 and 45, were injured due to smoke inhalation.

Footage here, shared by the Firefighters of Murcia, shows the crew’s efforts to extinguish the fire inside the club. According to the firefighters’ post, the fire was extinguished.

The Mayor of Murcia, Jose Ballesta, declared three days of official mourning in the city of Murcia for the victims of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed yet. Credit: Firefighters of Murcia via Storyful