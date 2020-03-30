At least Patriots have more cap space than comically cash-poor Chiefs

It's all about perspective, New England Patriots fans.

The Patriots aren't in a great spot entering 2020: They just lost franchise quarterback Tom Brady to free agency as well as key defensive players like Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Duron Harmon (trade).

As ESPN's Field Yates pointed out Monday, New England doesn't have many resources to replace those players at the moment: The team has just $891,775 in cap space, the second-lowest figure in the NFL.

Official cap space by team (teams 24-32):

24. BAL: 13,513,779

25. GB: 12,966,433

26. MIN: 12,495,443

27. SEA: 11,317,846

28. NO: 9,237,537

29. PIT: 8,667,814

30. ATL: 7,530,188

31. NE: 891,775

32. KC: 177

















— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 30, 2020

But do you see who's behind the Patriots? The Kansas City Chiefs, according to Yates, have exactly $177 in cap space.

Not $177,000 -- $177. That can't even buy them a year's worth of Zoom calls ($179.88 for 12 months of Zoom Pro) to potential free-agent signings.

Of course, the Chiefs don't need much: The defending Super Bowl champions are bringing back nearly all of their core players in 2020 and are the current favorites to win Super Bowl LV with Patrick Mahomes leading the way.

Kansas City also can free up some extra cash by cutting ties with Sammy Watkins ($21 million cap hit in 2020) or restructuring a few contracts. As The Boston Globe's Ben Volin points out, though, the defending champs are insanely inflexible as of Monday.

It's a good thing OTAs may be canceled. The Chiefs currently can't afford to pay one player for one offseason practice. Under the previous CBA, players were scheduled to get $235 per day in 2020 https://t.co/U1Dq1QMAqJ — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 30, 2020

As for the Patriots? They're cash-strapped as a result of paying $26 million in dead money (including $13.5 million to Brady) in 2020, the third-highest total in the NFL.

That doesn't bode well for a team seeking talent to stay afloat following Brady's departure. But if you're a "glass half full" kind of person, the Patriots still have 5,038 times more free cash than their AFC rival.

At least Patriots have more cap space than comically cash-poor Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston