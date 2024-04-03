For at least one night, Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard will be back on the court in Rupp Arena

There’s been no announcement yet regarding Reed Sheppard’s basketball future, but the homegrown Kentucky star will return to Rupp Arena for at least one more appearance.

ProCamps, which has partnered with the University of Kentucky men’s basketball program for camps and NIL opportunities, announced Wednesday that “The Reed Sheppard Experience” will take place in Rupp Arena on April 11, with various activities for Wildcats fans.

According to ProCamps, those who attend will have access to a Q&A with Sheppard, basketball contests to win “exclusive prizes,” a photo opportunity with the UK freshman, breakout sessions with Sheppard’s family — parents Jeff Sheppard and Stacey Reed Sheppard, along with older sister Madison Sheppard — and an autographed Kentucky jersey of the 19-year-old star.

There are two sessions on April 11, and the cost to attend is $199, with “limited spots” available, according to the ProCamps release. Fans can register at Procamps.com/sheppard24.

Sheppard was last year’s Kentucky Mr. Basketball and one of the top players on UK’s 2023-24 roster, averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game, while shooting 52.1% from 3-point range and playing the second most minutes on the team despite coming off the bench in 28 of the Wildcats’ 33 games.

Over the past few weeks, Sheppard has been named the national freshman of the year by both the USBWA and the NABC, and he earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors from the league’s coaches.

Projected as a lottery pick in this year’s NBA draft, Sheppard has until April 27 to enter his name for consideration. If he does enter the draft and leaves open the option to return to Kentucky for a sophomore season, Sheppard would have until May 29 to remove his name from the draft pool and retain his college eligibility.

ESPN currently ranks Sheppard as the No. 7 prospect for the 2024 NBA draft.

