At least Marshawn Lynch had fun at the Bills’ last game

The Buffalo Bills left very few people in Highmark Stadium with a good impression in Week 11. The Indianapolis dominated from start to finish en route to a 41-15 win against the Bills.

Despite the ugly defeat, there was at least one person who enjoyed their time at the stadium.

Former Bills running back Marshawn Lynch was in the house.

He was honored as a “legend” at Highmark Stadium and Lynch tweeted afterword that he felt at home:

Much love, respect, & blessings to B-Lo. #BillsMafia y’all rocked with me tuff and man for real, I appreciated it. https://t.co/7AWbLrQNe1 — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) November 22, 2021

Lynch was a former first-round pick by Buffalo in 2007. He lasted until 2010 with the Bills and was suspended by the NFL for violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy during his time in Orchard Park.

After going on to become much more famously known as “Beast Mode” with the Seattle Seahawks where the Bills traded him… his time in Buffalo became an after thought.

But it looks like Lynch still appreciates the organization that drafted him.

Check out Lynch interacting with some former teammates and fans prior to kickoff:

I know yesterday’s #Bills game didn’t go their way, but it was still pretty cool to see Marshawn Lynch sharing Skittles with #BillsMafia and hanging with former teammates pregame #NFL pic.twitter.com/thZDwKWm10 — Ted Goldberg (@TedGoldbergTV) November 22, 2021

