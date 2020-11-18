At least eight starters for Raiders will land on reserve/Covid-19 list ahead of Week 11

After starting DE Clelin Ferrell tested positive for the virus early this week, reports are now strolling in that at least eight defenders will be put on the reserve/COVID-19 list as they were considered close contacts. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team will put several defenders on the list as early as today. However, all could be cleared and eligible to play by Sunday when the team takes on the Chiefs in primetime. It is fair to wonder if the NFL will move this game away from primetime as they did early this season when COVID-19 concerns arose before the team’s game with the Buccaneers.