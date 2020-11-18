At least eight starters for Raiders will land on reserve/Covid-19 list ahead of Week 11

The Raiders have dealt with COVID-19 issues all season long and they aren’t getting much better. After starting defensive end Clelin Ferrell tested positive for the virus early this week, reports are now strolling in that at least eight defenders will be put on the reserve/COVID-19 list as they were considered close contacts.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team will put several defenders on the list as early as today. However, all could be cleared and eligible to play by Sunday when the team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime.

This is wild: Nearly the entire #Raiders starting defense is going on the COVID-19 list because of high-risk close contacts, but all are eligible to play in the game if they continue to test negatively, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2020

The names of the players are not yet known, but we will update this post as soon as it becomes available. But considering the initial report, you can expect the Raiders to be a bit light on defense this week in practice.

It is fair to wonder if the NFL will move this game away from primetime like they did early this season when COVID-19 concerns arose before the team’s game with the Buccaneers. With so many important players missing this game, there is always a chance the NFL would move this game to an early timeslot or off the Monday slate altogether.