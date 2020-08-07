At Least 67 Players Have Opted Out of the 2020 NFL Season - Here's the Full List

Samantha Brodsky

Sixty-seven players so far have chosen to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns. The New England Patriots has the highest amount of players forgoing their spots in the team, with eight of their players opting out, followed by the Cleveland Browns with five. According to CBS Sports, players can opt out after the Aug. 6 NFL-imposed deadline only if "a close family member gets seriously sick with COVID or if they themselves are newly diagnosed with a high-risk condition."

The first player to announce his decision was Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman has a doctorate in medicine and helped out on the front lines of the pandemic at a longterm care facility in Quebec near his hometown.

"Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system," Duvernay-Tardif shared on Instagram on July 24. "I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients."

Other players cited concerns over the health of their loved ones. The Dallas Cowboys' Maurice Canady simply wrote on Twitter, "Family first money second."

Keep reading for the full list of NFL player opt outs as of the deadline, according to ESPN and CBS Sports.

Related: From Soccer to the NBA, Here's When Major US Sports Leagues Are Planning to Return

When Are Sports Coming Back?

NFL Player Opt-Out List For the 2020 Season

49ers

  • Travis Benjamin, wide receiver
  • Shon Coleman, offensive tackle
  • Jake Brendel, center

Bears

  • Eddie Goldman, defensive tackle
  • Jordan Lucas, safety

Bengals

  • Isaiah Prince, offensive tackle
  • Josh Tupou, defensive tackle

Bills

  • E.J. Gaines, cornerback
  • Star Lotulelei, defensive tackle

Broncos

  • Ja'Wuan James, offensive tackle
  • Kyle Peko, defensive tackle

Browns

  • Andrew Billings, defensive tackle
  • Drake Dorbeck, offensive tackle
  • Drew Forbes, guard
  • Colby Gossett, guard
  • Malcolm Pridgeon, guard

Buccaneers

  • Brad Seaton, offensive tackle

Cardinals

  • Marcus Gilbert, offensive tackle

Chiefs

  • Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, guard
  • Lucas Niang, offensive tackle
  • Damien Williams, running back

Colts

  • Rolan Milligan, safety
  • Skai Moore, linebacker
  • Marvell Tell, safety

Cowboys

  • Maurice Canady, cornerback
  • Stephen Guidry, wide receiver
  • Jamize Olawale, fullback

Dolphins

  • Allen Hurns, wide receiver
  • Albert Wilson, wide receiver

Eagles

  • Marquise Goodwin, wide receiver

Giants

  • Sam Beal, cornerback
  • Da'Mari Scott, wide receiver
  • Nate Solder, offensive tackle

Jaguars

  • Lerentee McCray, linebacker
  • Rashaan Melvin, cornerback
  • Al Woods, defensive tackle

Jets

  • Josh Doctson, wide receiver
  • Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman
  • C.J. Mosley, linebacker

Lions

  • Geronimo Allison, wide receiver
  • John Atkins, defensive tackle
  • Russell Bodine, center

Packers

  • Devin Funchess, wide receiver

Panthers

  • Jordan Mack, linebacker
  • Christian Miller, linebacker

Patriots

  • Brandon Bolden, running back
  • Marcus Cannon, offensive tackle
  • Patrick Chung, safety
  • Dont'a Hightower, linebacker
  • Matt LaCosse, tight end
  • Marqise Lee, wide receiver
  • Najee Toran, offensive lineman
  • Danny Vitale, fullback

Raiders

  • Ukeme Eligwe, linebacker
  • D.J. Killings, cornerback
  • Jeremiah Valoaga, defensive end

Rams

  • Chandler Brewer, offensive tackle

Ravens

  • Andre Smith, offensive tackle
  • De'Anthony Thomas, wide receiver

Saints

  • Jason Vander Laan, tight end
  • Cole Wick, tight end

Seahawks

  • Chance Warmack, guard

Texans

  • Eddie Vanderdoes, defensive tackle

Titans

  • Anthony McKinney, offensive tackle

Vikings

  • Michael Pierce, defensive tackle

Washington Football Team

  • Caleb Brantley, defensive tackle
  • Josh Harvey-Clemons, linebacker

The NFL season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 10.