At Least 67 Players Have Opted Out of the 2020 NFL Season - Here's the Full List

Sixty-seven players so far have chosen to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns. The New England Patriots has the highest amount of players forgoing their spots in the team, with eight of their players opting out, followed by the Cleveland Browns with five. According to CBS Sports, players can opt out after the Aug. 6 NFL-imposed deadline only if "a close family member gets seriously sick with COVID or if they themselves are newly diagnosed with a high-risk condition."
The first player to announce his decision was Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman has a doctorate in medicine and helped out on the front lines of the pandemic at a longterm care facility in Quebec near his hometown.
"Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system," Duvernay-Tardif shared on Instagram on July 24. "I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients."
Other players cited concerns over the health of their loved ones. The Dallas Cowboys' Maurice Canady simply wrote on Twitter, "Family first money second."
NFL Player Opt-Out List For the 2020 Season
49ers
- Travis Benjamin, wide receiver
- Shon Coleman, offensive tackle
- Jake Brendel, center
Bears
- Eddie Goldman, defensive tackle
- Jordan Lucas, safety
Bengals
- Isaiah Prince, offensive tackle
- Josh Tupou, defensive tackle
Bills
- E.J. Gaines, cornerback
- Star Lotulelei, defensive tackle
Broncos
- Ja'Wuan James, offensive tackle
- Kyle Peko, defensive tackle
Browns
- Andrew Billings, defensive tackle
- Drake Dorbeck, offensive tackle
- Drew Forbes, guard
- Colby Gossett, guard
- Malcolm Pridgeon, guard
Buccaneers
- Brad Seaton, offensive tackle
Cardinals
- Marcus Gilbert, offensive tackle
Chiefs
- Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, guard
- Lucas Niang, offensive tackle
- Damien Williams, running back
Colts
- Rolan Milligan, safety
- Skai Moore, linebacker
- Marvell Tell, safety
Cowboys
- Maurice Canady, cornerback
- Stephen Guidry, wide receiver
- Jamize Olawale, fullback
Dolphins
- Allen Hurns, wide receiver
- Albert Wilson, wide receiver
Eagles
- Marquise Goodwin, wide receiver
Giants
- Sam Beal, cornerback
- Da'Mari Scott, wide receiver
- Nate Solder, offensive tackle
Jaguars
- Lerentee McCray, linebacker
- Rashaan Melvin, cornerback
- Al Woods, defensive tackle
Jets
- Josh Doctson, wide receiver
- Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman
- C.J. Mosley, linebacker
Lions
- Geronimo Allison, wide receiver
- John Atkins, defensive tackle
- Russell Bodine, center
Packers
- Devin Funchess, wide receiver
Panthers
- Jordan Mack, linebacker
- Christian Miller, linebacker
Patriots
- Brandon Bolden, running back
- Marcus Cannon, offensive tackle
- Patrick Chung, safety
- Dont'a Hightower, linebacker
- Matt LaCosse, tight end
- Marqise Lee, wide receiver
- Najee Toran, offensive lineman
- Danny Vitale, fullback
Raiders
- Ukeme Eligwe, linebacker
- D.J. Killings, cornerback
- Jeremiah Valoaga, defensive end
Rams
- Chandler Brewer, offensive tackle
Ravens
- Andre Smith, offensive tackle
- De'Anthony Thomas, wide receiver
Saints
- Jason Vander Laan, tight end
- Cole Wick, tight end
Seahawks
- Chance Warmack, guard
Texans
- Eddie Vanderdoes, defensive tackle
Titans
- Anthony McKinney, offensive tackle
Vikings
- Michael Pierce, defensive tackle
Washington Football Team
- Caleb Brantley, defensive tackle
- Josh Harvey-Clemons, linebacker
The NFL season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 10.