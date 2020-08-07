At Least 67 Players Have Opted Out of the 2020 NFL Season - Here's the Full List

Sixty-seven players so far have chosen to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns. The New England Patriots has the highest amount of players forgoing their spots in the team, with eight of their players opting out, followed by the Cleveland Browns with five. According to CBS Sports, players can opt out after the Aug. 6 NFL-imposed deadline only if "a close family member gets seriously sick with COVID or if they themselves are newly diagnosed with a high-risk condition."

The first player to announce his decision was Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman has a doctorate in medicine and helped out on the front lines of the pandemic at a longterm care facility in Quebec near his hometown.

"Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system," Duvernay-Tardif shared on Instagram on July 24. "I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients."

Other players cited concerns over the health of their loved ones. The Dallas Cowboys' Maurice Canady simply wrote on Twitter, "Family first money second."

Keep reading for the full list of NFL player opt outs as of the deadline, according to ESPN and CBS Sports.

NFL Player Opt-Out List For the 2020 Season

49ers

Travis Benjamin, wide receiver

Shon Coleman, offensive tackle

Jake Brendel, center

Bears

Eddie Goldman, defensive tackle

Jordan Lucas, safety

Bengals

Isaiah Prince, offensive tackle

Josh Tupou, defensive tackle

Bills

E.J. Gaines, cornerback

Star Lotulelei, defensive tackle

Broncos

Ja'Wuan James, offensive tackle

Kyle Peko, defensive tackle

Browns

Andrew Billings, defensive tackle

Drake Dorbeck, offensive tackle

Drew Forbes, guard

Colby Gossett, guard

Malcolm Pridgeon, guard

Buccaneers

Brad Seaton, offensive tackle

Cardinals

Marcus Gilbert, offensive tackle

Chiefs

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, guard

Lucas Niang, offensive tackle

Damien Williams, running back

Colts

Rolan Milligan, safety

Skai Moore, linebacker

Marvell Tell, safety

Cowboys

Maurice Canady, cornerback

Stephen Guidry, wide receiver

Jamize Olawale, fullback

Dolphins

Allen Hurns, wide receiver

Albert Wilson, wide receiver

Eagles

Marquise Goodwin, wide receiver

Giants

Sam Beal, cornerback

Da'Mari Scott, wide receiver

Nate Solder, offensive tackle

Jaguars

Lerentee McCray, linebacker

Rashaan Melvin, cornerback

Al Woods, defensive tackle

Jets

Josh Doctson, wide receiver

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman

C.J. Mosley, linebacker

Lions

Geronimo Allison, wide receiver

John Atkins, defensive tackle

Russell Bodine, center

Packers

Devin Funchess, wide receiver

Panthers

Jordan Mack, linebacker

Christian Miller, linebacker

Patriots

Brandon Bolden, running back

Marcus Cannon, offensive tackle

Patrick Chung, safety

Dont'a Hightower, linebacker

Matt LaCosse, tight end

Marqise Lee, wide receiver

Najee Toran, offensive lineman

Danny Vitale, fullback

Raiders

Ukeme Eligwe, linebacker

D.J. Killings, cornerback

Jeremiah Valoaga, defensive end

Rams

Chandler Brewer, offensive tackle

Ravens

Andre Smith, offensive tackle

De'Anthony Thomas, wide receiver

Saints

Jason Vander Laan, tight end

Cole Wick, tight end

Seahawks

Chance Warmack, guard

Texans

Eddie Vanderdoes, defensive tackle

Titans

Anthony McKinney, offensive tackle

Vikings

Michael Pierce, defensive tackle

Washington Football Team

Caleb Brantley, defensive tackle

Josh Harvey-Clemons, linebacker

The NFL season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 10.