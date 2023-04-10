At least 6 teams have inquired about trading for No. 3 pick

The Arizona Cardinals hold the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and are open to trading the pick. There has been a lot of interest.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, at least six teams have inquired about moving up to the third overall pick and trading with Arizona.

These presumably are quarterback-needy teams.

Quarterbacks are expected to go with the first two picks in the draft — the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

After that, the Cardinals must decide which is better for the team now and in the future — get the best available player (presumably Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson) or move back and acquire more picks.

Who are the teams?

Teams who could be looking for a quarterback in the future include the Indianapolis Colts (No. 4 overall), Seattle Seahawks (No. 5), Detroit Lions (No. 6), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7), Atlanta Falcons (No. 8) and Tennessee Titans (No. 11).

If the Cardinals are going to trade the pick, it likely won’t happen until they are on the clock, as the players available could affect what teams are willing to offer.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire