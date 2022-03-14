At least 5 teams already interested in Packers’ free-agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is already a coveted player in free agency.

According to Josina Anderson of USA TODAY Sports, the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are all teams that have shown “preliminary interest” in Valdes-Scantling, who has an expiring contract.

A speedy deep threat, Valdes-Scantling caught 26 passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns over 11 games in 2021. The 2018 fifth-round pick has 123 catches for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns in 59 career games.

In a weak class of free-agent receivers, Valdes-Scantling’s combination of speed and length is undeniably attractive. He’s also played in a style of offense that is spreading around the NFL.

The Bears, for instance, just hired former Packers passing game coordinator Luke Getsy to be the team’s new offensive coordinator, likely explaining Chicago’s interest.

In 2020, Valdes-Scantling led the NFL in yards per reception and catches of at least 40 yards. Last season, he didn’t have a drop, fixing a lingering problem, but he did miss six games to injury.

With so much interest in Valdes-Scantling from around the league, the Packers are increasingly unlikely to keep him in Green Bay for 2022. If he departs, general manager Brian Gutekunst will need to either find a deep threat in free agency or the 2022 NFL draft.

