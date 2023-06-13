At least 5 players trying out at Broncos minicamp, including a kicker

The Denver Broncos invited at least five players to try out at mandatory minicamp this week.

We previously learned earlier this month that the club invited a pair of XFL wide receivers — Jahcour Pearson and Brandon Smith — and today, KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis reported the names of three other tryout players.

In addition to Pearson and Smith, the Broncos are also taking a look at running back Benny Snell, fullback Ryan Nall and kicker Randy Bullock.

Snell (5-10, 224 pounds) played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2019-2022, rushing 275 times for 982 yards and seven touchdowns in 63 games (five starts).

Nall (6-2, 245 pounds) has spent time with the Chicago Bears (2018-2022) and Dallas Cowboys (2022). He made 33 appearances for the Bears from 2019-2021. Used primarily as a blocking fullback, Nall has rushed six times for 12 yards and totaled nine receptions for 71 yards in his career.

Bullock (33) has spent time with seven NFL teams, most recently with the Tennessee Titans from 2021-2022. He has converted 83.4% of his field goal attempts in his career with a long of 57 yards.

The Broncos signed kicker Elliott Fry after cutting Brandon McManus last month, but the team plans to continue monitoring the kicker market leading up to the regular season.

Denver’s minicamp will run from Tuesday to Thursday.

