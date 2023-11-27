At Least 5 Killed in Ukraine as Severe Winter Weather Hits

At least five people were killed as a result of severe winter weather in Ukraine on Monday, November 27, local media reported, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Most of the fatalities and casualties of the storm occurred in the southern Ukraine’s Odesa region, according to the report, which said the storm was moving northwards.

Footage posted by police in the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine shows officers and residents shoveling snow and digging vehicles out of snow-covered roads on Monday.

Another severe storm was expected to hit southwestern Ukraine on Tuesday, bringing heavy snow and rain to all parts of the country, Ukrainian officials said. Credit: Chernihiv Police via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]