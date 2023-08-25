At Least 5 Dead After Tornadoes Touch Down in Michigan

At least five people were killed after several confirmed tornadoes hit the greater Detroit area overnight August 24 into August 25, weather officials said.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornadoes: an EF-1 in Livingston County, an EF-0 in Canton, and another EF-1 west of Belleville.

As of 3 pm, more than 253,000 customers had “interrupted” power service, according to DTE.

Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency, according to the Michigan State Police.

This footage by Drew Brummel shows the debris strewn across a road in Webberville, Ingham County, after the storm passed through.

The five fatalities included three people in Kent County and two in Ingham County, officials said. Credit: Drew Brummel via Storyful