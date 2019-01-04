At least 400 Tagovailoa family members expected to attend National Championship

Tua Tagovailoa will have a lot of family in attendance on Monday night. (Getty Images)

The location of the National Championship Game in Santa Clara, California, has proven to be a bust for the secondary ticket market. But it’s a boon for the Tagovailoa family.

According to Al.com, at least 400 members of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s extended family are expected to attend Monday night’s game against Clemson. A large number of Tagovailoa’s family lives in the bay area, so making the trip to the national title game for them is a breeze.

But the Hawaii native has a lot of family in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. And it’s a lot easier for relatives who want to make the trip from Hawaii to watch him play in San Francisco instead of Birmingham, Alabama.

You may also be wondering how Tagovailoa has such a massive extended family. Well, it helps when you have a lot of aunts and uncles. From Al.com:

Tua has an enormous family. Father Galu is the oldest of nine siblings. Mom Diane is the oldest of 10. Many of their siblings have large families as well. Most of them are going to the game. Consider all that support for Tagovailoa to be Alabama’s secret weapon in a game where every edge physically, emotionally or spiritually could make the difference between winning and losing.

Tagovailoa’s parents currently live in Alabama. The family moved to the Tuscaloosa area when Tua went to Alabama and his brother Taulia played high school football this season in Alabama. Taulia Tagovailoa, a four-star recruit in his own right, played QB for Thompson High School and the team finished second in the state playoffs.

And just like Tua, Taulia is heading to Alabama. He’ll be a freshman in 2019 when Tua is a junior.

