At Least 3 Dead, Including Teen, Following Shootings in Rotterdam

At least three people were killed, including a teen who was previously reported as seriously injured, following shooting incidents in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Thursday, September 28, Rotterdam Police said.

“A 32-year-old Rotterdam resident was arrested on the helideck at EMC Rotterdam” in connection with the shootings, police said, referring to the Erasmus Medical Center.

A shooting at a house in the city’s Heiman Dullaertplein district resulted in the death of the 14-year-old girl and her mother, age 39, police said. A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in a classroom at the medical center, police said.

The source of this video, who requested to remain anonymous, told Storyful they were at the medical center at the time of filming. They said they saw people running, and were alerted to the shootings by colleagues in a Whatsapp group. They added that they were able to safely evacuate the building. Credit: Storyful via Storyful