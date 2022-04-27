Several soldiers overcome by heat during training at Fort Bragg

Associated Press

A 14-year-old boy accused of killing a 10-year-old Wisconsin girl knew the girl and planned the attack, knocking her down and choking her before sexually assaulting her, a prosecutor said Wednesday. The body of Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday along a walking trail just a day after she went missing while returning home from an aunt's house a few blocks away, sparking anxiety in her small western Wisconsin community before the teenager's arrest Tuesday. The boy, identified only by his initials, appeared in adult court in Chippewa County by video from a juvenile detention center.