At least 10 offensive linemen are likely to go in the first round tonight

In last year's NFL draft, five offensive linemen were selected in the first round. This year, expect at least twice as many.

The 2024 NFL draft betting odds have the over-under set at 9.5 offensive linemen taken in Round 1, and the over is a -182 favorite. So the betting world expects at least 10 linemen to hear their names called tonight.

Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt is a heavy -550 favorite to be the first offensive lineman selected. The others with odds to be the first offensive linemen drafted are Alabama tackle J.C. Latham at +340, Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu at +2500, Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga at +4500, Washington tackle Troy Fautanu at +6000 and and Georgia tackle Amarius Mims at +10,000.

Expect a run on those offensive tackles somewhere in the early-to-middle first round, and a few other linemen to hear their names called tonight as well.