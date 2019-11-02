Leary TD gives Stetson 27-24 edge over Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jalen Leary ran for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter for the win as Stetson edged Jacksonville 27-24 on Saturday.

The Hatters (6-2, 3-2 Pioneer League) trailed 24-20 when Leary capped a 69-yard drive with a 29-yard run with 7:06 remaining for the final score. Jacksonville missed a field goal attempt from 53 yards with 1:20 left and the Hatters ran out the clock.

Gaven DeFilippo threw for 181 yards and a touchdown and had 116 yards rushing. Leary finished with 112 rushing yards and Jonny Messina kicked four field goals.

Messina kicked three field goals in the first half and the Hatters led 9-3 at halftime.

Stetson took a 20-17 lead early in the fourth quarter on Messina's 29-yard field goal but Jacksonville went ahead on a 64-yard touchdown throw from Calvin Turner Jr. to give the Dolphins (2-7, 0-5) a 24-20 lead with 10:29 to play.

Turner finished with 88 yards passing. He also ran for 160 yards and a score.