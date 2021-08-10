Learning Tech Startup Disco Launches an Accelerator to Bring a New Wave of Teachers to Market

Disco creates an accelerator for the creator economy and hires Head Coach from Seth Godin’s altMBA as Disco's Head of Learning

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disco, the all-in-one live learning platform, launches the Disco Accelerator, an exclusive, application only program designed to fast-track the process of transforming expert IP into an exceptional cohort based course in 4 weeks.



The Accelerator offers experts step-by-step methodology, hands-on projects, feedback, community, and marketing support to develop a premium live cohort based course that goes far beyond what can be delivered in a book or lecture alone.

“We listened to what thought leaders were asking for: They want a program with the latest IP, marketing support and a community of like minded peers to support each other. This is the power of cohort based courses at work and we can’t wait to offer this transformative experience to thought leaders.” - Disco co-founder, Candice Faktor

Lisa Lambert, Head Coach at Seth Godin’s altMBA and the Akimbo Workshops, is leading the Disco Accelerator and is joining Disco as Head of Learning responsible for leading Disco’s efforts to help thought leaders and experts design transformative learning experiences.

“For years, Lisa Lambert has been on the frontier of developing and scaling transformational learning experiences with Seth Godin’s altMBA, the Akimbo Workshops, and her own projects. We could not be more pleased to have her join us on our mission to help creators monetize and to reimagine the future of learning.” - Disco co-founder, Chris Sukornyk

“I am so excited to join this exceptional team that cares so deeply about creators and working with them to reimagine learning. Out of all the live learning and cohort based platforms, Disco is the most advanced and capable of delivering seamless, transformative, community-centric learning experiences that align with my own experience and vision for the future of learning.” - Disco’s new Head of Learning, Lisa Lambert

Disco has also teamed up with an all-star selection of guest experts for their Accelerator including Kai Sotto (People & founder, acquired by Substack) on community design, Kirstine Stewart (formerly WEF, twitter and now Pex) on creator monetization, Billy Broas (expert marketer for cohort based courses including David Perell/Tiago Forte) on messaging and marketing, and Suzanne Howard (President of IDEO U) on curriculum design, among others.

“This is exactly what creators are looking for – a program to help them design high value experiences that use a revenue model that’s not ad based. Creators are looking for better ways to monetize their IP and influence. Cohort based courses are an excellent monetization tool and this program is going to be exceptional.” - Kirstine Stewart, CRO at Pex, Author, Our Turn

“Virtual live learning can be even more powerful than learning in person, as long as it is well-designed. Now with the rising Delta variant and more permanent shifts to remote and hybrid work, we know virtual live learning is here to stay. Thought leaders are just beginning to learn how to transform IP into high value experiences. This program promises to help experts take their experiences to the next level.” - Suzanne Howard, founder of IDEO U and former Partner at IDEO.

Applications for the Disco Accelerator open today with a limited cohort of 20 spots and an application deadline of Sept 1, 2021. The Accelerator takes thought leaders through Disco’s learning framework on all the essential ingredients required to build, market, operate and sell a world class cohort based course offering. The Accelerator helps with course strategy, landing page, curriculum design, community centred learning experience design, go to market strategy, launch marketing and operationalizing and scaling cohort based courses. The program also offers creators hands-on support for the Disco platform, significant marketing support for their course launches and a scientifically proven learning experience to help creators design a world class learning experience. In exchange for Disco’s support, Disco receives 10% of revenue.

“I’ve come to see cohort based courses as the essential, killer application of the creator/passion economy. They allow for active, intimate sharing of ideas in ways that are far deeper and more powerful than the large-on-scale, thin-on-content approaches of tweets and blogs and so much else from previous generations. Disco seems, to me, to offer the platform and the program best able to help folks like me turn our ideas into amazing courses.” - Adam Davidson, Author of The Passion Economy, Cohort Based Course Creator, and Disco Accelerator Applicant.

You can learn more about the Accelerator here disco.co/accelerator. Disco is also holding information sessions this month for creators who want to learn more to apply.

About:

Disco is an all-in-one platform to help creators build, market and scale cohort based courses and live learning experiences. Founded by serial entrepreneurs, Candice Faktor (ex-Wattpad) and Chris Sukornyk (ex-Chango), Disco is on a mission to reimagine the future of learning and help creators monetize. Disco raised a 3x oversubscribed $5MM seed round earlier this year with notable investors and angels from Shopify, Wattpad, Clearco, Lambda School, Indiegogo, and world class funds including Golden Ventures, GSV, Quiet Capital and inovia.

Candice Faktor - 416-728-1027 - candicefaktor@disco.co



