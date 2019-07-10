Learning the system will be key in determining when Dwayne Haskins should start for Redskins

In just about two weeks, the Redskins will kick off training camp as we continue to inch closer to the start of the regular season. The return of football activities after a short hiatus will also shift the team's quarterback competition into another gear. Heading into late July, an answer to who will start is far from having a definitive answer.

Charley Casserly, like many others, believes the dilemma will be solved solely based on the play on the field through training camp and the preseason. So if rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins looks the best, he's fine with sending him out there for Week 1. But if he doesn't, that works too.

"Start at the beginning of the season, you play the best player. Whoever comes out of training camp that gives you the best chance to win, that's who you play," Casserly said. "If it's Case Keenum, fine go with him."

In a case -- no pun intended -- in which Haskins doesn't prove worthy of the starting spot right away, Casserly still sees positives for the young passer in that scenario. Having a veteran like Keenum allows the Redskins to send out a player capable of steering the ship, and it gives Haskins a chance to spend more time perfecting the system, which Casserly sees as the most important thing he needs to prove before seeing the field.

Though it'd be great to have Haskins start early, Casserly feels that making sure he takes control in an ideal situation for him and the team takes precedence.

"Haskins is gonna be the quarterback of the future, you don't have to rush the guy in," Casserly said. "Take your time, make sure it's the right spot when he is ready to go and knows enough of the system."

Knowing the system is key for Casserly, and it doesn't come with a set time or opponent. Even if Keenum struggles and forces the Redskins to make a change at quarterback, he doesn't believe that should automatically be Haskins until he proves he can command the offense.

"Does he know enough of the system to be able to give you a chance to win in a game before I put him in?" Casserly stated as one of his checkpoints for Haskins. "Because you always got Colt McCoy."

Opting to go with Keenum or McCoy before Haskins doesn't mean Casserly doesn't believe in the rookie, he just wants to make sure the quarterback is comfortable before his name gets called. Once the right time comes, Casserly sees Haskins being the most consistent option for the Redskins.

"Keenum and McCoy won't sustain 16 weeks of good play," Casserly said.

