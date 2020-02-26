Learning more about Rich Scangarello’s role in Eagles’ offense

INDIANAPOLIS - It's a pretty ambiguous title.

The Eagles earlier this month hired former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello as a senior offensive assistant. But if Doug Pederson is the play-caller, Press Taylor is the passing game coordinator and Jeff Stoutland is the run game coordinator, it begs a pretty obvious question:

What the heck is Scangarello going to do?

At the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Pederson finally answered that question with at least a little bit more depth than we previously heard.

"He's going to be able to bridge the gap," Pederson said Tuesday. "He's going to be able to bring together the run division and the pass division. With a blend of formations and plays and things that really tie everything together. He's going to have his hands all over the game plan as well. A lot of communication. A lot of film study. Yeah, he'll work with the quarterbacks, just like I do. He'll have a chance to have some input there."

OK, so we don't exactly know how Scangarello will fill every minute of his work days but we're starting to get a clearer picture.

Pederson said he and Scangarello bonded over their early backgrounds in the West Coast offense but it's Scangarello's close ties to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan that the Eagles found most intriguing. Scangarello worked under Shanahan in both Atlanta and San Francisco and the Eagles are hoping to blend some of those concepts with the offense Pederson is already running.

Namely, the Eagles are hoping this hire really helps Carson Wentz. That's the No. 1 reason Scangarello was hired.

In addition to the time Scangarello will spend actually coaching the quarterbacks, the idea of QB movement is key. For whatever reason, the Eagles seemed hesitant to move Wentz in and out of the pocket early last season but once they did, he thrived.

That movement, throughout Wentz's career, has always seemed to get him in a rhythm. And the Eagles are finally ready to lean into that.

"It was important for me," Pederson said. "I think when I look back at our season and how we kind of finished the season, the thing Carson excelled at was basically those two elements. The play action, the QB movement stuff, the screens were important. And the run game ties into all that.

"This was what was intriguing with Rich, the background, what he's learned. He studies this game now. You'll learn when you get to speak to him. This guy has spent a lot of time studying the game. Now helping us, helping our offense. That's why he was so intriguing to me."

Despite finding a relatively high level of success with rookie quarterback Drew Lock in Denver, Scangarello lasted just one year as the Broncos' offensive coordinator.

After the season, head coach Vic Fangio fired Scangarello and replaced him with Pat Shurmur. There's plenty of smoke around the idea that Fangio and Scangarello didn't have the strongest of working relationships.

Check out this exchange I had with Fangio on Tuesday morning:

What were some of Scangarello's strengths?

"Rich is a good football coach. He knew the system well that he came from, does a good job with quarterbacks. I think Rich has got a bright future."

What specifically did you like about Scangarello as a coach?

"I think for the first year in there, he did a good job. We played with three quarterbacks, so that has some stress to it. He did a good job of handling that."

So why didn't it work?

"That's a long answer to a short question. I'm not going to get into that."

See? Plenty of smoke.

Fangio did say on Tuesday that he wanted his offense to be more aggressive in 2020, so perhaps that's another reason they elected to make a switch.

The word out of Denver is the area where Scangarello struggled was on game day, calling plays. On the flip side, he seemed to excel in preparation and game-planning. The good news for the Eagles is that Pederson is probably never going to give up play-calling responsibilities, so they won't need Scangarello to do much on game day anyway. They'll be able to utilize his strengths without worrying about his weaknesses.

Only Pederson really knows the logistics of how this new offensive structure will really work. It's rare for a team to not have someone with an offensive coordinator title but it's not unheard of. And the Eagles even thought of deviating from the norm back in 2018 when they promoted Mike Groh.

If this structure doesn't work in 2020, that failure will belong to Pederson. But if it does work, Scangarello will be a big reason why.

