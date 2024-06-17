'Learning to celebrate with VAR' and 'Ipswich on Match of the Day!'

[BBC]

We asked what you were most (and least) looking forward to about seeing Ipswich Town return to the Premier League after 22 years away.

Here are some of your responses:

Kev: Looking forward to visiting all the new grounds. Just hoping we can stay up as it's going to be difficult with having two promotions. Obviously it's going to be a big challenge, plus we'll need quite a few new signings - I reckon at least seven. But, I have total confidence in our management team.

Tom: Watching Kieran McKenna and the current squad (hopefully including Hutchinson, Sarmiento and Moore) and 3-4 additional, astute signings turn a beautifully refurbished full capacity Portman Road into a Premier League fortress. England call-ups for Davis, Woolfenden and Hirst. The academy becoming elite. Including Town players in my fantasy football team.

Jason: Looking forward to being able to see Ipswich on Match of the Day!

Peter: Not sure how their style of football will work in the Premier League. Also not sure if the players can raise their standards yet again.

DC: Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton all tasty given McKenna was linked to them before signing a new contract. Liverpool and Spurs are the only two clubs I haven't seen live, so those on a personal level.

Alan: On the positive side, I just can't wait for the release of the 2024-25 sticker book and turning to the Ipswich page! Then having the challenge to decide on which three players to include in our fantasy football team every week. The only negative has to be getting to learn how to celebrate a goal with VAR.