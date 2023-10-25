What we learned from Xavier Musketeers at Big East media day in New York

NEW YORK − The last time he was at Madison Square Garden, Quincy Olivari was in elementary school, on a spring break NBA trip with his father.

The trip included watching the Charlotte Bobcats, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Jets, Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks.

"The Knicks game, they had the replica championship rings," Olivari said with a smile. "It's awesome to be back."

Olivari returned to MSG Tuesday as one of the key cogs on a Xavier basketball team many are overlooking after several departures from last year's run to the Sweet 16.

Xavier University basketball players Dayvion McKnight, Desmond Claude and Quincy Olivari representing the Musketeers at 2023 Big East Media Day in New York City.

Xavier embracing underdog role

Xavier was picked to finish sixth this season in the Big East, a conference loaded with four teams ranked in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll, including three in the top 10: Marquette (No. 5), UConn (No. 6), Creighton (No. 8) and Villanova (No. 22).

Preseason projections are great for generating debates on talk shows throughout the nation, but Xavier is embracing the underdog role with the season set to tip off in less than two weeks.

"That just gives us motivation," Xavier sophomore Desmond Claude said. "I think it's probably good to be on that side early on, so you'll see us climb. I think we're slept on a lot. That's just something we gotta prove. It's just giving us more motivation and we're hungrier to get to the top."

Last year, Marquette was picked to finish eighth in the Big East and ended up sweeping the regular season and postseason conference title.

"Preseason rankings don't matter. It only matters when the ball goes up in the air," Olivari said. "The rankings that matter are at the end of the year. Preseason is a nice pat on the back, but it's not what's actually happening."

Big East head men's basketball coaches pose with Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman at Media Day at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Rick Pitino the talk of the town

There was a swarm of reporters and photographers huddled around the St. John's media table Tuesday afternoon. Most teams that finished eighth in the conference wouldn't garner such a media presence, but most eighth-place teams don't get a Hall of Famer as their head coach the next year.

Rick Pitino, hired by St. John's in March, dominated the storylines at the unofficial start of the college basketball season. St. John's, which has made the NCAA Tournament once in the last eight years, was picked to finish fifth in the Big East and narrowly missed out on being in the AP's Preseason Top 25.

"He (Pitino) has made an already difficult, challenging conference even better," Xavier head coach Sean Miller said of Pitino, who was the head coach at Providence when he recruited Miller. "He's one of the great coaches in the game, not just college basketball. He's done a great job and adds to a very competitive, balanced league."

Pitino's first Big East basketball game in over 10 years will be Dec. 20 against Xavier at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York.

Are Xavier freshmen ready to make a jump?

With Xavier losing two of its key returners for the year in Jerome Hunter and Zach Freemantle, the opportunity to grab minutes is out there for everyone on the roster. Which players in the six-person freshmen class will step up?

"They (freshmen) are listening with open ears," Claude said. "They're really adjusting. There are things they weren't able to do on their first day that they're doing now. Just getting used to the shape and pace we play at. They're trending in the right direction."

Lazar Djokovic, one of the three international additions, should see key minutes and might crack the starting lineup. Forward Dailyn Swain has showcased his versatility in practice and uses his athleticism to be disruptive on defense.

Freshman guard Trey Green (0) poured in 16 points, including four 3-pointers, in Xavier Blue's 74-60 win over Xavier White at Musketeer Tip-Off on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

Guard Trey Green has made the biggest impact, showing his ability to run the offense comfortably while being a sharpshooter. It helps to have two of the most-experienced Musketeers (Dayvion McKnight, Olivari) showing him the ropes in the team's backcourt.

"It's great to see his (Green) confidence. That's really what we need," Miller said. "Those that are thrust into this role as a freshman, you want them to embrace, be fearless and to perhaps take advantage of an opportunity that in another year wouldn't be as plentiful."

Xavier women's basketball picked last in Big East

The Xavier women's basketball team has suffered through seven consecutive losing seasons, went through a coaching change earlier this year and has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2011.

It's no surprise the Musketeers were picked to finish last in the Big East when the women's coaches' poll was released Tuesday afternoon. UConn was picked to win and received 10 of 11 first-place votes (Creighton).

"We hear that and we see that we have stuff to prove," senior guard Shelby Calhoun said. "We're gonna go into every practice with that mindset of proving people wrong."

Xavier women's basketball players Mackayla Scarlett, Shelby Calhoun, Tae’lor Purvis representing the Musketeers at Big East Media Day at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Senior guard Mackayla Scarlett added: "We just have to use it as fuel and try to prove everybody wrong, which I feel we can do."

First-year head coach Billi Chambers has had a "busy, but fun," first six months on the job. She knows the rebuilding process won't happen overnight but has a vision for the team's turnaround.

"We have to build to those steps to be No. 1," Chambers said. "Aim for what your goal is and celebrate the small victories, the steps along the way. We can't forget about the process on the way to get to No. 1. This is the first year of, 'How do we get there?' It's gonna be tough, it's gonna be a challenge, but we're gonna work through it."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier Musketeers embracing underdog role in Big East conference