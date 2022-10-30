What we learned from Week 9 of the SEC football season

Although Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide were on a bye week, Week 9 of the SEC football season left plenty of nuggets to dissect before Week 10 arrives.

Joining Alabama in the bye week were LSU, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt, leaving a total of 10 SEC teams playing in five matchups.

Outside of Missouri’s upset of South Carolina, everything went about as expected over the weekend.

Georgia handled Florida in Jacksonville, Tennessee hammered Kentucky in Knoxville, Ole Miss hung on to defeat Texas A&M, and Arkansas was just too much for the Auburn Tigers.

Let’s take a look at a few things that we learned from around the SEC in Week 9.

Robby Ashford's development is being overlooked

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) throws the ball as the Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Arkansas Razorbacks defeated Auburn Tigers 41-27.

Auburn’s football program is in complete shambles mainly due to the incompetent handling of the Bryan Harsin situation. And lost in all the turmoil is the solid development of Tiger quarterback Robby Ashford. While Ashford still has a long way to go before becoming a game-changer at the position, he has shown steady improvement and played well against the Razorbacks accounting for 285 passing yards and 87 rushing yards in the losing effort.

South Carolina has a hard time handling success

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer saw his team fall behind early on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Kns Tennessee South Carolina Football Bp

Fresh off a win over Texas A&M, South Carolina worked their way into the top 25. Well, that ranking will be short-lived as the Gamecocks lost to SEC bottom feeder Missouri, 23-10 on Saturday night. Shane Beamer has his work cut out for him in terms of handling success in Columbia.

Texas A&M may not win another SEC game

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher calls time out with one second left against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

For a large portion of the contest, it looked like Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M might pull off the upset of the Ole Miss Rebels. The Aggies had no answer for freshman running back Quinshin Judkins who ran for 205 yards on 35 carries. With Florida, Auburn. and LSU remaining on the SEC schedule, the Aggies may not win another conference matchup this season.

Will Levis is extremely overrated

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

220101 Iowa Kentucky Citrus Fb Extra 025 Jpg

I’m sorry, I never understood the hype entering the season for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, and his play this season has proved that it was a little premature. Against a very average Tennessee defense, Levis went just 16-27 for 98 yards and three interceptions.

Brock Bowers might be the best offensive player in the country that isn't a QB

Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe this is a bit of an overstatement, but I just don’t remember seeing a college tight end do what Brock Bowers has done at Georgia. The true sophomore would be a first-round pick if draft eligible. He uses his size to box off defenders and his speed in the open field is just ridiculous. Bowers dominates his position as good, if not better than anyone else does at their position in the country. Bowers went off on the Gators for 154 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire