What we learned from Week 3 of Colts OTAs

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up organized team activities (OTAs) Thursday with their 10th and final practice session, which means only minicamp stands between the team and summer break.

It can be difficult to gauge the vital takeaways from OTAs considering the fact that the media is only permitted to attend one practice session per week. What happened on the three media days may not be the same for the seven other practices so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Regardless, here’s what we learned about the Colts from Week 3 of OTAs:

Gardner Minshew leading the way

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

As far as the splits go between Minshew and No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson, it has been the former leading the way. Whether that’s the case when the media isn’t there is unknown at this point, but Minshew has taken the majority of first-team reps over the final two weeks of OTAs. Richardson has had plenty of flashes and training camp is when it matters, but Minshew appears to be QB1 going into minicamp.

CBs stepping up

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The cornerback position is in major disarray. Between injuries to Julius Brents (wrist surgery) and Darius Rush (hamstring) and the ongoing investigation of potential gambling violations with Isaiah Rodgers Sr., there are a lot of unknowns in the room. In the meantime, Kenny Moore II and Dallis Flowers are the starting cornerbacks while Tony Brown and Darrell Baker Jr. have been getting more run with the second-team defense.

Zack Moss is the clear backup RB

A lot can and will change over the next few months but going into minicamp, it’s clear that Moss is the backup to Jonathan Taylor, who has been rehabbing from offseason ankle surgery. Moss has been working with the first-team offense more than the other backs after taking 76 carries for 365 rushing yards (4.8 average) in three starts at the end of 2022.

Breshad Perriman connecting early

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The Colts signed Perriman earlier in the week to add some depth, and Perriman immediately flashed his downfield prowess. He connected with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson on what would have been roughly a 60-yard touchdown. Perriman’s career has been defined by injury, but it will be something to monitor if he can provide competition as a deep threat.

Beautiful deep ball from Anthony Richardson to Breshad Perriman. Very well-placed throw over safety Nick Cross in 7-on-7. 60-plus yard TD. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) June 7, 2023

Injuries

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As far as the injury updates go, these were the players who were notably absent:

What's next for the Colts?

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Colts will wrap up the offseason workout program with a three-day mandatory minicamp next week on June 13-15. The media will be present for all three days, and it will be the final time the Colts are together as a team before returning for training camp at the end of July.

