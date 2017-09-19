What we learned in Week 2: Veterans make the NFL special
NFL Network's Kay Adams talks about what she learned about NFL veterans.
NFL Network's Kay Adams talks about what she learned about NFL veterans.
Anonymous: He struggled with is sexuality, had a previous suicide attempts, left three suicide notes, called the cops himself and said he was armed, brandished a weapon and then attacked the cops. A clear case of suicide by cop. But as usual the liberals will ignore the facts, create outrage over something and start a riot.
2.5k