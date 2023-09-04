What we learned from Week 2 of high school football in the Concho Valley

With Week 2 of Texas high school football in the books, there is a lot to take away from each game at the end of the week.

Just like the week before, there are a few big-picture takeaways from all the contests played by the 40 football teams in the Standard-Times coverage area.

Here are a few things we learned from Week 2 of Concho Valley High School football.

Run the ball

It's a tale as old as time in the football world that in order to win football games, at any level of competition, your team needs to be able to run the ball.

This is especially true at the high school level. Using this week's slate of games as an example, Central ran the ball for a combined 207 yards while El Paso Montwood had 139 yards. The Bobcats won 35-33 despite having half the amount of passing yards. Wall beat Cisco 27-10 with the Hawks outrushing the Lobos 312 yards to 177 yards. Sterling City outpaced Miles on the ground 281 yards to 159, despite the Bulldogs' 287 yards passing to the Eagles' 28 yards, in a 36-32 win. The list goes on and on.

Bobcats running back Tyree Brawley is pursued by Cougars linebacker Johnathan Vanwinkle during Friday's game between Cooper and San Angelo Central at Shotwell Stadium Sept. 9, 2022. Final score in overtime was 41-38, Cooper.

There are exceptions to this of course, but in high school football, the ground game is still king.

The best teams in the Concho Valley emphasize the ground game. Undefeated teams like Mason, Wall, Sonora, Sterling City and Brownwood — just to name a few — all have potent running attacks. Some teams like Brownwood run a more modern spread offense and others run an old-school wishbone type offense like Wall. But what they have in common is the ability to run the football at will.

Back to the basics

Before learning how to read passing concepts, where to be in a zone coverage, or how to shed a blocker, the first thing football coaches teach young athletes is how to tackle.

Tackling is the fundamental action on a football field. Wheter you play, linebacker, defenive line or even quarterback, each player has to know how to tackle because at some point they will need to make one.

Sweetwater beat Lake View 62-35 Friday, and at one point were up by even more if not for a last-minute touchdown catch from wide reciever Wyatt Henry. Looking at the teams, there was not an athletic or size desparity, yet the Mustangs were able to get huge chunk plays either in the running game or after short passes. They only connected on one deep shot all game. The problem, however, was Lake View's ability to consistantly make tackles.

Sweetwater running back Korda Moore (right) slips away from Lake View defensive backer Adrian Flores at San Angelo Stadium on Sept. 1, 2023.

The Chiefs defensive players were often in the right spot at the right time, but could not bring down the Sweetwater ball carrier, which was usually running back Korda Moore. He finished the game 165 total yards and three touchdowns — with most of his yards and touchdowns coming after first contact from a Lake View defender.

Coach Hector Guevara and defensive coordinator Derek Alambar attributed their teams stuggles to a lack of focus defensivley. But, if Lake View wants to change the narrative around its football team, they need to go back to the basics.

Football is a team sport, right?

Football is the ultimate team sport. The best teams often win state championship at the end of the season becasue they have the best 11 players on both sides of the ball.

Sometimes, though, one player can take over and essentially win the game by themself.

For Sonora, that player is Edgar DeLuna.

The Broncos came into the season with state championship aspirations in Class 2A Division I with the pairing of quarterback Jaime Buitron, who was the All-Concho Valley preseason MVP, and athlete Edgar DeLuna. With Buitron out with an injury for the foreseeable future, DeLuna took over the majority of the offensive load.

Sonora has DeLuna's postion listed as "athlete" because he does a little of everything for the Broncos on both sides of the ball. He lines up as a running back, wide receiver or tight end on offense, and on defense he can play linebacker, defensive back or even rush the passer along the defensive line.

Across two games, DeLuna has 447 yards and eight touchdowns rushing while hauling in four catches for 49 yards. On defense, he has 25 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two hurries, two forced fumbles and one interception in that same time span.

While Sonora has plenty of talent surrounding DeLuna, he does an awfully good job of making their games look like a one man show.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: What we learned from Week 2 of Concho Valley high school football