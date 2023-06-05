What we learned from Week 2 of Colts OTAs

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their second week of organized team activities (OTAs) at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center and now have just two weeks left of the offseason workout schedule.

While the players are running around in shorts and jerseys without pads or contact, there are still plenty of notes to take away from the practices. The spotlight will, of course, be on rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, but there are other storylines to keep an eye on as well.

It’s also important to note that the media is only permitted to watch one practice per week so the news and notes may not be a perfect reflection of the depth chart or performances as a whole.

With the second week of OTAs now complete, here’s a look at what we learned about the Colts:

Gardner Minshew took all first-team reps

While the Colts want rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to take the starting role as soon as possible, they understand it’s not an issue that can be forced. Thus, it was Minshew who took every starting rep with the starting offense during Friday’s practice session. Whether that’s been the case for the entirety of the second week isn’t clear, especially since the duo split reps during Week 1 of OTAs.

How the QBs performed

According to Kevin Bowen of 1075 The Fan, it was a solid day overall for the quarterback duo. Richardson made the most of the two-minute drill at the end of practice.

Minshew had a solid afternoon going 4-or-6, with a Malik Turner drop. He found Ashton Dulin for a deep connection during the first 11-on-11 period. Richardson was 7-of-9, leading the second-unit into field goal range during a 2-minute drill to end practice. Both QBs did struggle a bit during the 7-on-7 period, with Richardson going just 2-of-5, including several errant incompletions.

Julian Blackmon transitioning to strong safety

The third-year safety looks to be taking the role vacated by veteran Rodney McLeod, who excelled in 2022 playing the strong side. Blackmon spent time as the nickel defender down the stretch of the season, and looked solid in that role. But now, he’s been working as the starting strong safety in Gus Bradley’s defense while second-year safety Nick Cross works with the backups.

Injury roundup

There was still no sign of linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) or running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle). Right tackle Braden Smith was the only injured player from the first week to return in the second week while a few more players were added to the injury list—the biggest name being wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who is dealing with a hip injury.

We covered the latest injury news in our roundup.

UDFA showing some versatility

It will be a tough year for the undrafted rookies to make the 53-man roster, but some have already begun making impressions. One of them is Zavier Scott, who is listed as a wide receiver but has also worked with the running backs. The Maine product was known as a Swiss-army knife in college so there’s a chance his versatility gives him an opportunity to make the roster.

Two join practices

In addition to hosting the Chicago Bears for joint training camp practices leading up to the Aug. 19 preseason game, the Colts also announced they will be traveling for additional joint practices the following week with the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the preseason finale. It’s the first time since moving to the Circle City that the Colts will partake in joint training camp practices with two teams.

Pass rush addition

The Colts signed veteran defensive end Genard Avery to the roster, which adds more competition to a crowded defensive end room. Avery has 8.5 sacks in 62 career games.

Rigoberto Sanchez feeling like himself

Coming off a torn Achilles that ended his 2022 season before it even began, Sanchez is feeling more like himself. He told the media that there is still work to be done, but that he’s getting closer to making his return.

“I feel really good, thank you. We’re just kind of going day-by-day, but I think we’re in a good spot right now. I’m really optimistic and really grateful for everybody that was in my corner through this process. I’m just excited to be here and I can’t wait for the season.”

Sanchez is entering the final year of his contract.

What's next for the Colts?

The Colts will wrap up their final week of OTAs with four practice sessions starting Monday, June 5. Then, the entire offseason workout program will conclude with a three-day minicamp June 13-15.

