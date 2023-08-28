What We Learned: Week 1 of the Lackawanna Football Conference Season

REGION — Week 1 of the Lackawanna Football Conference season is officially in the books.

All three local teams kicked-off the 2023 campaign Friday night and each gave fans a little taste of what they can expect this fall.

So now that the dust has settled, here’s what we learned about Wallenpaupack Area, Western Wayne and Honesdale this past weekend…

The Buckhorns are back

First off, Paupack is better than expected. Coming off a dismal 1-9 mark in 2022, expectations for the Buckhorns heading into the new season were modest.

However, with Dr. Mark Watson at the helm in what may be his final year as head coach, Paupack appears ready to give its beloved skipper a rousing send-off.

The Buckhorns thoroughly outplayed Honesdale Friday night, rolling to a 23-6 victory. It marks the 10th time in the past 11 years that Paupack has defeated its archrival.

“Hey, a lot of people doubted us, but that’s okay,” Dr. Watson said. “These are great kids who work extremely hard. We’re a family and we all have each other’s backs.”

Dylan Podrazil paced a reinvigorated rushing attack. The senior tailback erupted for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Podrazil was a true workhorse, showing no signs of fatigue despite carrying the ball an eye-popping 32 times.

“I think what really worked for us was when we started running inside, then were able to bounce it outside,” Dylan said. “I just tried to hit the hole hard and then make people miss.”

Paupack’s one-two punch at quarterback also warrants high marks.

Drew Kiesendahl earned the start and directed the offense effectively. Then, when he went down with leg cramps, senior Shayne Madrigal came off the bench and promptly threw a touchdown pass to veteran wideout Jake Holbert.

While Paupack’s offense was rolling, the defense was busy stifling Honesdale’s attack.

The Buckhorns held Hornet backs to just 101 yards rushing. Quarterback Aiden Collins did throw for 164 yards on the night, but 65 of those came all on one play in the first quarter.

Junior linebacker Mark Nilsen led Paupack with eight tackles. Senior defensive end Jordan Santiago also had a huge game with seven stops, two of which came behind the line. Junior safety Xaiden Schock contributed seven tackles as well.

Smooth transition

Western Wayne Carter Mistishin excelled in all phases of the game Friday night at Lake Lehman. The senior rushed for 22 yards, kicked five extra points and racked up eight tackles defensively.

Western Wayne doesn’t appear to have skipped a beat in the transition from longtime Head Coach Randy Wolff to rookie skipper Shane Grodack.

The Wildcats came out as advertised, featuring a punishing ground game and rock solid defense.

Josh Vinton paced the Western Wayne attack. The senior tailback powered his way to 179 yards and four touchdowns on just 16 carries. He was aided and abetted by teammates Frankie Leyshon and Carter Mistishin who added big plays of their own.

Defensively, the ‘Cats held the Black Knights to just 47 yards rushing. Lake Lehman quarterback Hayden Evans did throw for a pair of TDs, but those points were too little, too late.

Mistishin was Western Wayne’s defensive ringleader. The hard-hitting senior linebacker piled up a team-high eight tackles including two behind the line of scrimmage and one sack.

“I am excited for the players, the coaches, the school and our community,” Coach Grodack said. “Having all of those things pulling in the same direction sets you up for success.”

High octane aerial assault

Honesdale quarterback Aiden Collins turned in a solid effort in Week 1 versus Wallenpaupack Area. The junior signal caller completed 10 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown.

Aiden Collins is going to put up some big numbers this season for Honesdale.

A junior entering his third year as the varsity starter at quarterback, Collins stood tall in the pocket Friday night versus Paupack.

Collins connected on 10 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown. And, even when the Buckhorns forced him to scramble, Collins racked up a team-high 49 yards rushing.

Although this performance couldn’t carry the day against Paupack, Collins showed poise, leadership skills and a cannon-like arm. If the Hornets can develop another legitimate target to complement Cameron Hedgelon (4 catches, 102 yards) enemy defenses are going to have their hands full.

Mason Avery is on his way to becoming a true dual threat player out of the backfield. The shifty junior tailback rushed for 46 yards on 11 carries while also catching one pass for 12 yards.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Lackawanna Football Conference Week 1: What We Learned