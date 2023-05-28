What we learned from Week 1 of Colts’ OTAs

The Indianapolis Colts concluded the first week of organized team activities (OTAs), officially getting full team work in for the first time this offseason.

While the players are running around in shorts and jerseys without pads or contact, there are still plenty of notes to take away from the practices. The spotlight will, of course, be on rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, but there are other storylines to keep an eye on as well.

With the first week of OTAs now under their belt, here’s what we learned about the Colts:

Anthony Richardson splitting reps

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Colts have gone into the offseason workout program with a plan to have Richardson split reps with Gardner Minshew during team drills with the first-team offense. Richardson already has shown flashes of upside and it will be interesting to see how much more of a workload they give him over the next few months.

How Richardson performed

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Here’s how Richardson performed during Thursday’s practice, which was the only one permitting the media to watch, according to Kevin Bowen of 1075 The Fan:

Richardson went 5-of-6 in his full-team work. His best ball of the day was a lofted one down the seam to Kylen Granson. His rockiest work of the day was a 1-of-3 period in 7-on-7 going against the starters, with Julian Blackmon having a near pick.After Thursday’s practice, Ashton Dulin pointed out Richardson is learning more about that touch growth, and you saw that on the ball to Granson, specifically.

Seeing that Richardson is making progress in the intermediate part of the field is encouraging considering that’s where he needs to improve the most as a passer.

No timeline on Shaquille Leonard

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

There are several significant names dealing with injuries or working their way back from offseason procedures. Leonard is chiefly among them and even though head coach Shane Steichen told the media he’s “progressing well,” there still isn’t a timetable for his return.

No sight of Jonathan Taylor yet

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

The star running back continues to work his way back from offseason ankle surgery. There isn’t much reason to be concerned yet with his status considering the 24-year-old likely wouldn’t see a ton of work at this point anyway. Still, his status is something to monitor going into training camp.

Kylen Granson making early impressions

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

One player quietly making an early impression on his new coach was the third-year tight end in Granson. His route-running ability seems to have stood out in Steichen’s eyes, enough to warrant some high praise from the first-year head coach.

“Gosh, he’s got great route-running ability. I’m really pleased where he’s at. He understands the game of football really well,” Steichen said Thursday. “He understands leverage, technique, all those different things – how to get himself open. Really pleased with where he’s at and his route-running ability and also as a blocker.”

Granson could very well carve out a nice receiving role in Steichen’s offense if he can continue to fend off fifth-round pick Will Mallory, who is the biggest threat to his immediate role.

Blake Freeland getting starting reps

AP Photo/George Frey

As Braden Smith deals with a leg injury (“nothing major” according to Steichen), it was the rookie fourth-round pick in Freeland who took over at the starting right tackle spot during Thursday’s practice.

“Freeland is a big powerful man. Just to get him in there – athletic, he can move,” Steichen said. “Pleased where he’s at. It’s still early, but he’s a smart player, understands the game, takes coaching well. But like where he is at.”

The Colts still probably need to add some veteran depth to the position, but it seems the team is more comfortable in leaning on Freeland than we may have initially thought.

Darius Rush making his mark

Though Rush was expectedly seeing work with the third team, he made an early impression with an interception against quarterback Sam Ehlinger, which would have been taken to the house for a pick-six in a real game environment.

Darius Rush with a Pick 6 in 7-on-7. Victim was Sam Ehlinger. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) May 25, 2023

Samson Ebukam starting opposite Kwity Paye

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

The newcomer pass rusher from free agency was seeing most of the first-team reps across from Kwity Paye, likely at the LEO position as Yannick Ngakoue’s replacement. Ebukam mentioned to the media that the transition to Gus Bradley’s scheme shouldn’t be too difficult for him to make.

“I’ve taken away from it is that I’ve come a long way in my career and the game is finally starting to – I wouldn’t say slow down – but kind of settle, especially coming from San Fran we kind of run the same defense a little bit but just in our own way. So, it’s been good so far.

“Basically, the same honestly – just get off the rock and try to make plays. It’s that simple,” Ebukam said.

Notable absences

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

We covered the injury roundup for the Colts in an earlier post but some of the notable absences from this week’s practice included wide receiver Josh Downs (knee), tight end Jelani Woods (hamstring), tight end Andrew Ogletree (knee), cornerback Julius Brents (wrist), cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr., and tight end Will Mallory.

What's next for the Colts?

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Colts have two weeks left of OTA practices, which include seven sessions. They have three practices May 31-June 2 followed by four practices June 5-8. The media will be permitted to view one practice per week before mandatory minicamp arrives June 13 to wrap up the spring workouts.

