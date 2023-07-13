What we learned in Warriors' summer league OT loss to Mavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors’ championship aspirations will have to wait for the regular season.

Golden State, once again, battled until the very end Wednesday at Cox Pavilion but fell to the Dallas Mavericks, 98-96, in overtime.

First-round draft pick Brandin Podziesmki was ice-cold shooting the ball and had a tough end to the loss. Podziemski’s game-winning layup attempt was blocked, and he was then the recipient of Dallas’ game-winning put-back dunk on the other side.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Lester Quinones led all scorers with 29 points, and Gui Santos had a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double. The Warriors now are 0-3 in Las Vegas, and 1-4 overall in summer league.

Here are three takeaways from their loss to the Mavs.

Perry Produces

While the Warriors wait for the debut of Trayce Jackson-Davis, a veteran big man has been giving them strong minutes. Wednesday was his best showing yet, too.

Reggie Perry is a 23-year-old power forward who has played two seasons in the NBA for three different franchises already. Perry played 26 games as a rookie for the Brooklyn Nets, and played 10 games last season between the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers. In 36 NBA games, he has averaged 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds on 45.9-percent shooting.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Perry was up to nine points and eight rebounds by halftime. Perry had scored 13 points to go with 13 rebounds through the first three quarters and was a plus-14 going into the fourth quarter. He finished with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting and also grabbed 17 rebounds in 30 minutes.

Reggie Perry from wayyyy deep 😳pic.twitter.com/6ahwQsM4ow — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 12, 2023

Perry was extremely active and efficient all night. He also was one foul short of fouling out on a 10-foul triple-double. Perry’s plus-19 plus/minus topped both teams.

Podziemski’s Shooting Struggles

Podziemski’s sophomore highlight tape at Santa Clara was minutes filled of him making shots everywhere on the court. The left-hander has been searching for it this summer.

Advertisement

From Sacramento to Las Vegas, Podziemski’s shooting struggles continued in Wednesday’s loss. He missed his first seven shot attempts, all five in the first half and his first two in the second half. Podziemski’s first “made shot” was from a goaltending call on Dereck Lively II at the 1:23 mark left in regulation. He was 1 of 10 on the night, but in reality, Podziemski missed all 10 of his shot attempts.

In his breakout sophomore year for the Broncos, Podziemski shot 48.3 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from deep on 5.8 attempts per game. But through five summer league games, Podziemski now is averaging 10.6 points on 30.5 percent overall and 26.1 percent beyond the arc.

The positive part of his game continues to be his court vision, dropping a clutch dime to tie the game in regulation.

Podziemski’s vision in clutch time 👀pic.twitter.com/ctHpppRHo2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 12, 2023

Bucket Getter

He won’t be happy looking at his shooting numbers, but Quinones continues to score in a multitude of ways.

Advertisement

At halftime, Quinones had nine points on only 4-of-15 shooting and he had missed all five of his 3-point attempts. He wound up playing 38 minutes and scored 29 points on 8-of-23 shooting and made just two of his 10 threes.

Lester flexes on ‘em 💪pic.twitter.com/QVQpLaVXl9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 12, 2023

So, where did Quinones thrive? The free-throw line. Quinones was 11 of 15 from the line, and came on strong after a slow start. He missed three of his first five free throws and then made nine of his next 10.

Quinones’ 29 points are his summer league high, and he now has scored 20 or more points in four of his five games.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast