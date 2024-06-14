What we learned about the Vikings this spring

Anytime the Vikings descended upon TCO Performance Center throughout the spring, they placed an added emphasis on learning regardless of circumstance.

Whether it was head coach Kevin O’Connell learning what to expect from his new players, veteran quarterback Sam Darnold learning the intricacies of a new playbook, or rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy learning the names of his new teammates, the Vikings collectively made the most of every minute they were together.

There were some ups and downs along the way, and while the Vikings still have a lot of questions that need to be answered, they seem to be in a good place heading into training camp.

Here are some takeaways from the spring with an eye toward the summer:

Sam Darnold is clearly QB1

Anybody who’s been paying attention over the past few months shouldn’t be surprised by the fact that Darnold has been named starting quarterback heading into training camp. That’s been the expectation ever since the Vikings signed him to a 1-year, $10 million contract in free agency. There’s no question Darnold was the most impressive quarterback in the roster throughout the spring. He showcased his incredible arm talent every time he stepped onto the field. The next step for Darnold is continuing that upward trajectory when everybody puts pads on.

J.J. McCarthy is a work in progress

The raw ability that McCarthy possesses has been striking to see firsthand. He already has shown he can fit throws into tight windows with relative ease. The biggest issue for McCarthy has been his lack of consistency when either layering the ball to the boundary or pushing the ball downfield. That’s not unexpected considering he’s relearning his footwork under the tutelage of O’Connell and new quarterback coach Josh McCown. It’s going to click for McCarthy at some point, and when it does, he has the makings of being a very good player.

The battle for No. 3 receiver is on

Naturally, as soon as star receiver Justin Jefferson put pen to paper on his historic contract extension, he returned to practice and made everything look easy across 72 hours at mandatory minicamp. Just as impressive as Jefferson was second-year receiver Jordan Addison, who looks primed to continue his impressive ascension. Who is going to take the spot up for grabs behind Jefferson and Addison? It looks like shifty receiver Brandon Powell is the leader in the clubhouse based on his amount of reps with the starters. The other player to keep an eye on is speedy Jalen Nailor, assuming he can stay healthy during training camp.

The defense should be much improved

There seemed to be a concerted effort in free agency to get defensive coordinator Brian Flores more weapons on that side of the ball. There were key additions at every level, including edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, linebacker Blake Cashman and cornerback Shaq Griffin. Those players join a solid group that was already improving under Flores. Though the Vikings still might not be a Top 10 defense like they were under former head coach Mike Zimmer, they are taking steps in that right direction.

Dallas Turner already looks like a beast

The story that left tackle Christian Darrisaw told during organized team activities spoke volumes. He brought up how rookie edge rusher Dallas Turner pulled off a nasty spin move during a 1-on-1 drill in practice. He opted not to name drop the offense lineman it happened to so not to put him on blast. There have been a handful of stories like that whenever Turner has come up in casual conversation. He certainly looks the part in the early stages of his career. There will be much more learned about Turner when the pads go on.

