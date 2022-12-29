Here’s what we learned from UNC football’s 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Holiday Bowl

North Carolina coach Mack Brown stayed to answer more questions outside the interview room at Petco Park when he paused to congratulate Oregon coach Dan Lanning and three players as they filed into the room.

When quarterback Bo Nix walked past, Brown told him, “I didn’t want the ball in your hands, that’s why I should have gone for it on fourth-and-2.”

Brown lamented kicking the 19-yard field goal that put them ahead 24-14 in the fourth quarter. It left an opening for the Ducks to win. Nix eventually completed the game-winning touchdown pass with just 19 seconds left to beat the Tar Heels 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl.

It was a heartbreaking ending in an otherwise well-played game for Carolina.

Here’s what we learned from UNC’s loss:

Turf woes

Brown talked with stadium and bowl officials prior to the start of the game about the condition of particularly one spot on the field. Petco Park, home to Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres, had to be reconfigured for football with new turf laid down.

An area between what is normally the pitchers mound and first base was particularly troublesome. The grounds crew, throughout the game during stoppages, sprinkled dirt on that area to try and keep it dry.

Both teams missed field goal attempts in the first half, and Brown said UNC kicker Noah Burnette slipped on his kick because of the soggy turf.

“It was very dangerous and it was just on one end,” Brown said. “I don’t know if it was a hole in the tarp, but it was so soggy… of everything this week, that was the only thing that that needed to be fixed and changed because I’m not sure they would have let an NFL team play.”

Alley fighters

Last season’s loss to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl was more disappointing to Brown because the team lacked effort overall, and he said they didn’t come ready to play. He had no such qualms with the way the Tar Heels fought on Wednesday.

Considering the personnel losses from players entering the transfer portal — including three starters in the secondary — Carolina had a number of players filling roles for the first time this season.

Story continues

Even receivers coach Lonnie Galloway was calling plays for the first time due to former offensive coordinator Phil Longo leaving to take the same position at Wisconsin.

“As a head coach you want to know who you go in an alley with if you think you’re going to get jumped,” Brown said. “Who is going to fight for you? Those two (Drake Maye and Cedric Gray) and a bunch of other guys on this team fighting their guts out to keep me upright, man. That’s basically what it is when you are out there on the field. I wouldn’t trade them for anybody in the country. Not anybody in the country.”

Quarterback battle never materialized

Maye and Nix might very well be positioned next season to battle among the Heisman Trophy contenders, but both were held relatively in check during this matchup.

Maye never completed more than two passes in a row, and he was held to 206 yards passing. That was the cost of having so much change from the ACC championship game until now.

“We’re playing freshmen wide receivers — we got Doc Chapman out there, he hadn’t played any,” Brown said. “Andre Greene got to play only because the NCAA gave him an extra game because freshmen that played in four could play in five because we were so thin. Poor Drake has new receivers running out there he hasn’t even thrown to in the middle of the Holiday Bowl.”

Nix passed for 205 yards and had the game’s only turnover with a second quarter interception. Until leading the final drive, it was the Ducks’ running game, which accounted for 209 yards, that was more effective.