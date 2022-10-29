What we learned from UNC basketball’s 101-40 exhibition win over Johnson C. Smith

No. 1 North Carolina routed Johnson C. Smith University 101-40 on Friday despite playing a bit shorthanded.

The Tar Heels, who open the regular season on Nov. 7 against UNC Wilmington, played without junior guard R.J. Davis, who has a sprained right hand, but the school announced he will be available for the opener.

Senior forward Justin McKoy, non-Covid illness; junior forward Puff Johnson, right knee soreness; and freshman forward Jalen Washington also missed the game. Washington has been cleared for full contact in practice, but is being cautiously brought along while still rehabilitation a knee injury from high school.

UNC head coach Hubert Davis said he scheduled the game with JCSU because both of his parents attended the NCAA Division II school in Charlotte. Hubert Davis Sr., played basketball for the Golden Bulls from 1965-69 and averaged 10.8 points per game and 5.4 rebounds.

At halftime of the game, Carolina honored its 1997 and 1998 Final Four teams.

Here’s what we learned from the exhibition:

Bench has expanded

Davis has lamented through the offseason about how tired the Heels looked in the national title game, and this season he’d use the bench differently to avoid that from happening again.

Davis only used eight players until their lead reached 40 points, but considering D’Marco Dunn started in place of R.J. Davis and Johnson will likely be one of their top reserves, Carolina stands to be fairly deep.

Freshman guard Seth Trimble and sophomore forward Dontrez Styles were the first two off the bench, followed by freshman forward Tyler Nickel.

Trimble had 11 points and five assists while Dunn and Nickel combined to shoot 4-for-10 from 3-point range.

Bacot and Love were as advertised

Part of the reason Carolina was voted preseason No. 1 in the polls was due to the return of junior guard Caleb Love and senior forward Armando Bacot.

Hubert Davis told reporters on Thursday that he thought Love could lead the ACC in assists this season. Love showed why Davis has that belief, dishing out a game-high eight assists.

He also scored a game-high 20 points that included a 4-for-9 outing from 3-point range.

Bacot had already secured a double-double in the first half. He finished with 20 rebounds and 12 points. Bacot showed off his improved ball handling skills, several times advancing the ball up the floor after grabbing a rebound.

Nance fits right in

With the departure of Brady Manek, it is fair to wonder how Northwestern graduate transfer Pete Nance would transition into the starting lineup. Nance didn’t appear to have any problems.

He finished with 19 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the field and grabbed six rebounds.