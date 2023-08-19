What we learned from two days of Saints-Chargers joint practices

The Saints have wrapped up their joint practices with the Chargers. Due to weather, we may or may not see a preseason game between these two. In a situation like this, at least you have the two days of joint practices to fall back on for evaluation. It isn’t a perfect game substitute, but it does include individual, team and situational drills against another team. The two days have featured some ups and downs on both sides of the ball for both squads. Overall, here’s what we learned:

The receiving corps looks like a strength

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thomas and Chris Olave looked very strong in the two days of practice. Thomas looked strong in one on one drills Thursday against Derwin James and J.C. Jackson, no one on one drills were ran on Friday. Thomas’ return to form may still be a work in progress, but he looked good in team drills as well as one on one.

Though his Friday wasn’t as good as his Thursday performance, Olave had similar success against Chargers cornerbacks and continued his strong training camp. Juwan Johnson is also solidifying himself as a serious threat from the tight end position. His connection with Derek Carr has been on full display. He could easily be the third receiving threat for the team when the season begins.

Nephi Sewell is the third linebacker… so far

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Things can change with the addition of Jaylon Smith. Once he gets accustomed to the team, he will jump into this competition will likely be the leader to win it. As for now, it’s Sewell and D’Marco Jackson fighting for the spot. Sewell is winning.

Jackson is currently listed as Demario Davis’ backup on the depth chart. It has been Sewell, however, who has started in Davis’ absence during team drills. He was able to force a turnover and knock down a pass in the red zone during day one of practice. Jaylon Smith may later earn this role, but Sewell is doing nothing to allow Jackson to catch up.

Kendre Miller will be ready for the regular season

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Miller had an injury scare in the preseason opener. He left the game with a sprained MCL. There was always optimism he’d be ready for the regular season opener, and that optimism has been substantiated. Miller is already participating in the team portion of practice less than a week later. Clearly, this wasn’t a serious sprain. The Saints recently brought in Darrell Williams. He can still be useful, but he will not be a Kendre Miller replacement.

This defense is ready to continue late-season momentum

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert’s efficiency dropped dramatically from day one to day two. His completion percentage went from 21-of-28 (75%) to 12/25 (48%). Herbert’s efficiency was aided by a majority underneath passing game. Even that was limited on Friday. Most importantly, the New Orleans defense didn’t allow many touchdowns to be scored.

Even in situational drills, the Saints did limited how many trips to the end zone the Chargers made. The Saints defensive linemen such as Khalen Saunders and Payton Turner were constantly in the offensive backfield. The defensive line was also making plays in the run game, specifically on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire