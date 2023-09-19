What we learned from Tuesday's Ohio State press conference with Ryan Day and Jim Knowles

Ohio State’s season really starts this week.

Sure, the Buckeyes weren’t going to overlook a conference season-opener on the road at Indiana.

Youngstown State was a gimme, but at least Western Kentucky had a potent offense.

But none of those three opponents were a realistic threat to upset OSU. All eyes outside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center were really focused on this Saturday night when the Buckeyes play Notre Dame in South Bend.

After all, these two storied programs are meeting for only the eighth time and both are ranked in the top 10.

“Our guys are really excited for this game,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “You could see it Sunday. You could see it even yesterday (on the players’ designated off day). Guys were buzzing around.”

No. 9 Notre Dame is 4-0 and features quarterback Sam Hartman, who transferred from Wake Forest after a decorated career there. He has thrown 13 touchdown passes without an interception this season.

No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) is coming off its best performance by far this year, a 63-10 rout of Western Kentucky.

“We’ve got some confidence going into this game,” Day said. “We’ve got a rhythm.”

Here are the highlights of what we learned from the press conferences of Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles:

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson celebrates after a leap over a Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back during Saturday's 63-10 win.

The intensity needs to ratchet up even more

Day credited last week’s performance to an increase in urgency and intensity during practices. He said the Buckeyes will have to take it to a different level this week.

“We don’t have a choice,” Day said. “It’s what we have to do. A top-10 game on the road. These are the kind of games that are why you come to Ohio State.”

Ohio State typically has its most physical practice of the week on Tuesday so the ramping up begins immediately.

“I get more worked up for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday than I do for the game,” Day said. “We’ve got to really be on point and have no regrets.”

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord turned 21 on Tuesday.

The spotlight is on McCord

In his first game since being named OSU’s quarterback, Kyle McCord played with confidence and precision against WKU.

“He had his best week of practice last week,” Day said of the junior, who turned 21 on Tuesday. “Whether that was a coincidence or not, I’m not sure. He graded out really well Saturday and hopefully, he’ll play his best football here this week. But there was a little pep in his step, for sure.”

But facing Notre Dame’s defense will be a much stiffer test. The Fighting Irish rank fourth nationally in yards allowed (234.2 per game).

“I think he’s growing each week,” Day said. “Not everything’s perfect. Nothing is. I think this week will be a big challenge to see where we’re at. But it’s been a gradual buildup for our whole team and for him to this point.”

Ohio State assitant James Laurinaitis heads to the field prior to Saturday's 63-10 win over Western Kentucky.

It's a new-look Notre Dame offense

Notre Dame’s offense is much different than the one OSU faced last year.

In addition to the arrival of Hartman, Notre Dame has a new coordinator, Gerad Parker, who was promoted from tight ends coach, and a new offensive-line coach, Joe Rudolph.

A year ago, Tyler Buchner started as a redshirt freshman against Ohio State and his struggles in the Buckeyes’ 21-10 win continued throughout the season. He’s now a backup at Alabama.

James Laurinaitis, the former Buckeye star linebacker, was at Notre Dame last year as a graduate assistant before returning to Columbus in a similar role. Laurinaitis has drawn raves for his work with the Buckeyes linebacking corp, but his experience in South Bend is of limited value this week.

Asked how much Laurinaitis’ knowledge helps against Notre Dame, Day answered, “Not as much as you’d like to think.”

Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau pressures Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed.

Defending the OSU defensive line

Starting defensive ends J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, both five-star recruits two years ago, are still looking for their first sacks of the season. The Buckeyes’ defensive line has only four sacks.

But Knowles is happy with the line’s overall play. It has been instrumental in Ohio State allowing only 20 points in three games, the fewest yielded by OSU to start the season in 48 years. Opponents are averaging only 2.5 yards per carry.

“They have to keep doing what they're doing,” he said. “The last game was interesting. I don't know how many sacks we got – only a couple, I think – but when you watch the tape, he was under duress all the time.

“I think that's sometimes missed. We’ve just got to keep doing what we're doing up front. Talented, hard-working guys. We want the sacks and the quarterback hits. But it's also about (not allowing) the ball out on time, and we've been doing that.”

Knowles was particularly effusive about Tuimoloau and Sawyer.

“I think they’re playing excellent,” he said. “They’re talented, coachable, Ohio State-type men, and you really couldn’t ask for more out of either of them. They’re doing whatever you ask them to do. They’re just really great young men, and I’m very pleased with both of them.”

