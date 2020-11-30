What we learned from Titans’ Week 12 win vs. Colts

The Tennessee Titans earned arguably their biggest win of the 2020 campaign thus far after pummeling the Indianapolis Colts in their own building, 45-26.

Tennessee simply dominated the game in all three phases after melting down against the same team just a few weeks ago. Of course, Indianapolis was short-handed, but that has been the case for the Titans all season long.

With the victory, the Titans moved back into first place in the AFC South and currently hold the advantage in divisional record over the Colts, which is the new tiebreaker now that the two teams have split both matchups.

This Titans win taught us a few things. Let’s see what they are.

Titans' depth is impressive

You never would have known that the Titans were on their third left tackle and backup inside linebackers with the way the offensive line and defense performed on Sunday. David Quessenberry stepped up and played well in place of Ty Sambrailo, and David Long and Will Compton combined to more than cover for Jayon Brown on the other side of the ball. Not to mention, Breon Borders continues to impress in place of Adoree' Jackson. Tennessee has been playing short-handed all year but guys keep stepping up to pitch in. General manager Jon Robinson's depth moves during the year have helped keep the Titans afloat, and he deserves credit for that.

Derrick Henry has the Colts' number

Henry gashed the Colts for 178 yards and three scores in Week 12, and 140 of those yards came in the first half. Granted, the Colts were without three starters in their front seven, but even when Indianapolis was at full strength in Week 10, Henry still managed to gain 103 yards on 19 carries. What's most impressive is that the Colts have surrendered 100 yards to a single running back just three times in the past three seasons, and Henry is responsible for all three. The King is approaching Jaguars-level domination at this point when it comes to facing the Colts.

Titans have a dangerous 1-2 punch at WR

Now that Corey Davis has become a more consistent part of the offense in 2020, the Titans have quite the 1-2 punch at wide receiver in him and A.J. Brown. Davis totaled 70 yards on three receptions in Week 12, while Brown finished with four receptions for 98 yards and two scores (one return). After 12 weeks, each wideout has over 600 yards and both have combined for 82 catches for 1,257 yards and 11 scores. This is exactly how the Titans drew it up when they added Brown in last year's draft. Davis and Brown could finish with 1,000 yards each with five games remaining, and at the very least Davis is on pace to break his career-high in receiving yards, which is 891.

Titans' defense could be special at close to full strength

If you take away the two special teams blunders in Week 10 that led to Colts touchdowns, the Titans are giving up 21.8 points per game in their last four, which shows this unit is really starting to round into form. If this defense can ever get close to full strength by getting back Adoree' Jackson and Jadeveon Clowney, and both of those players can perform at a high level, this unit has the potential to be special.