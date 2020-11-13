What we learned from Titans’ Week 10 loss to Colts

The Tennessee Titans had a great chance to stake themselves comfortably atop the AFC South on Thursday night, but instead got blown out by the Indianapolis Colts at home, 34-17.

The offense was stagnant once again, the defense was getting picked apart, and the special teams made multiple blunders that put the cherry on top of Tennessee’s losing sundae.

As if all that wasn’t enough, the coaching staff absolutely failed the players in this contest. There is literally nothing positive to hang our hats on after this loss.

As a result, there were some hard lessons that we learned from this game. Let’s see what they were.

This isn't just on the players

There were several failures on the part of the coaching staff that aided in the Titans' ugly loss on Thursday night. First and foremost, the decision to switch out punter Ryan Allen for Trevor Daniel made no sense after the former was more than effective in Week 9, and it's a move that cost the Titans dearly. On defense, the Titans' secondary was playing with too much of a cushion against a Colts offense that lives off of short passes. What was more egregious was the fact that no adjustment was made in the second half. On offense, Arthur Smith showed great creativity in the first half, which led to the Titans starting off strong and staking themselves to a 17-13 lead going into halftime. It was the kind of game plan that made Smith look like a viable head-coaching candidate for 2021. However, in the second half, Smith simply went away from what was working so well early on and fell back into things that simply haven't worked this season. And last not but least, special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman continues to oversee a unit that is among the worst in football.

A new level of respect for Corey Davis

We've always respected Corey Davis as a player and human being, but he earned a new level of respect from us on Thursday night. Just one day after the death of his brother, Davis led all Titans pass-catchers with five receptions for 67 yards and was one of the few bright spots during an ugly loss to Indianapolis. We can't begin to imagine the pain Davis was going through while playing, and yet he was still able to perform at a high level in the face of that.

Changes need to be made on special teams

As we already mentioned, Vrabel needs to consider changing his special teams coordinator, as the Titans continue to sport a putrid unit all-around. If not, at the very least Stephen Gostkowski and Trevor Daniel need to be replaced for Week 11. Tennessee should immediately give Ryan Allen back the starting job at punter until Brett Kern returns, and Gostkowski should be inactive in favor of Giorgio Tavecchio, who is currently on the practice squad. A failure to do one or both of these things would be coaching malpractice.

Titans are pretenders

It's a tough pill to swallow, but we can no longer pretend this Titans team is one that can contend for a Super Bowl after they were beat soundly by the Colts on Thursday night. With a stagnant offense, unreliable defensive and special teams units, and a coaching staff that doesn't seem to have a clue, there's nothing about Tennessee that screams "championship contender." At this point, the Titans aren't even the class of their own division, as that title now belongs to the Colts.

It's time to panic

The Titans are now 1-3 in their last four games, which is a big enough sample size to justify panic — and that's especially true considering Tennessee's normally reliable offense has been bad in that span. The Titans were able to lean on their offense to cover up for the shortcomings on special teams and defense during their 5-0 start, but those days are gone, as Ryan Tannehill hasn't played well in a month. And, if the Titans don't have an elite offense and the defense and special teams continue to fail, what exactly does this team have going for it? The answer is: nothing. If this group doesn't get things figured out soon, the Titans, who have a tough slate of games the rest of the way, could be headed for yet another 9-7 season, which would be an utter failure after an start to the season.