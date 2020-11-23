What we learned from Titans’ 30-24 win over Ravens

The Tennessee Titans went into Week 11 desperately needing a win to snap out of their recent funk and were able to get it done with a 30-24 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Tennessee had everything working against it on Sunday, as not only did head coach Mike Vrabel’s squad have to overcome several injuries, but the Titans’ offenese was also looking sluggish in the first half and faced a 21-10 deficit in the third quarter.

However, as we’ve seen from this group several times dating back to last season, there was no giving up and instead the Titans did exactly what they needed to on both sides of the ball to climb back into the game and grab a much-needed win.

And with it, we learned a few things about this Titans team. Let’s take a look at five things we learned about Tennessee after it’s Week 11 win.

Jayon Brown out for season

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

As if the Titans weren't dealing with enough injuries and issues on defense, you can add one more to the pile. After getting chipped during the second quarter on Sunday, inside linebacker Jayon Brown landed awkwardly and dislocated and fractured his elbow, ending his season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The loss of Brown is immeasurable, and the Titans will need guys like Will Compton and David Long Jr. to step up big time. Long in particular is currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so his status for Week 12 is up in the air.

Stephen Gostkowski, Trevor Daniel are safe... for now

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Believe it or not, the Titans actually made it through a whole game without a special teams blunder. Stephen Gostkowski was tasked with making three field goals and hit them all, while Trevor Daniel attempted two punts and didn't shank either of them. He averaged 46.5 yards per punt, with a long of 52. That means both players will keep their jobs for another week — that is, if Brett Kern isn't activated off Injured Reserve ahead of Sunday.

Ryan Tannehill puts Titans over the top

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Ryan Tannehill isn't the best player on the Titans' offense, but he might be the most important. As we saw during the Titans' recent skid in which they lost three of four games, Derrick Henry's success alone does not lead to victory. Henry totaled 100 yards or more in two of those games, and the Titans lost both. Tannehill, who had struggled mightily over the course of the past month, finally rebounded in Week 12 to have one of his better games of the season, and surprise, surprise, the Titans won. Yes, Henry is still the best player on offense, and yes the passing game works off his success in most cases, but Tannehill playing at a high level and taking advantage of the threat of Henry is what puts the Titans over the top.

Aaron Brewer has leap-frogged Jamil Douglas

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

When Rodger Saffold was ruled out ahead of Week 11, we figured the job at left guard would go to Jamil Douglas, but instead it was 2020 UDFA Aaron Brewer who got the nod in Saffold's place. And Brewer actually played well, as his 76.1 overall Pro Football Focus grade was the fifth best among Tennessee's offensive players. Douglas got one snap and instantly reminded us of why he's a liability, as he sent the snap over Derrick Henry's head, costing the Titans a potential touchdown drive. It appears the Titans might have found a diamond in the rough in Brewer and the days of solely having to depend on Douglas as a backup on the interior are over.

Titans own the Ravens

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

After defeating the Ravens in the playoffs last season and then denying them revenge on Sunday, it's safe to say the Titans have the Ravens' number. What made this most recent win even sweeter was the fact that it came after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh started an unnecessary confrontation at midfield prior to kickoff, and then appeared to rebuke Titans head coach Mike Vrabel's handshake after the game. The Titans are living rent-free in the Ravens' heads.