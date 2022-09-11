What we learned from Texas’ 20-19 loss to No. 1 Alabama
An inspired Texas team took No. 1 Alabama all the way down to the wire on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide came out on top with a narrow 20-19 victory after a hard-fought defensive battle. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young led two go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter after struggling much of the game.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers left the game with a shoulder injury late in the first quarter. The Longhorns’ offense was not quite the same when Ewers got sidelined.
Pete Kwaitkowiki’s defense proved to be the story of the game. His unit gave Alabama fits all day. Texas forced constant pressure on Bryce Young and limited the Tide’s dynamic offense to just 20 points.
The Longhorns did not finish the job but proved on the biggest stage they can compete with anyone in the nation. Texas looks much improved and a real threat to compete for a Big 12 title.
Here is what we learned from Texas’ 20-19 loss to No. 1 Alabama.
Quinn Ewers is the truth
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
The defense has improved leaps and bounds
Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK
Kelvin Banks is a star in the making
Kelvin Banks 👀 https://t.co/wNy5L8rtzG
— David Allen (@Doc_Texas) September 11, 2022
Texas is a Big 12 title contender
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK