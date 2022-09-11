An inspired Texas team took No. 1 Alabama all the way down to the wire on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide came out on top with a narrow 20-19 victory after a hard-fought defensive battle. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young led two go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter after struggling much of the game.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers left the game with a shoulder injury late in the first quarter. The Longhorns’ offense was not quite the same when Ewers got sidelined.

Pete Kwaitkowiki’s defense proved to be the story of the game. His unit gave Alabama fits all day. Texas forced constant pressure on Bryce Young and limited the Tide’s dynamic offense to just 20 points.

The Longhorns did not finish the job but proved on the biggest stage they can compete with anyone in the nation. Texas looks much improved and a real threat to compete for a Big 12 title.

Here is what we learned from Texas’ 20-19 loss to No. 1 Alabama.

Quinn Ewers is the truth

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

The defense has improved leaps and bounds

Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Kelvin Banks is a star in the making

Texas is a Big 12 title contender

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire