What we learned as Steph's 46 wasted in Warriors' 2OT loss to Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO – Stephen Curry recorded the 65th 40-point game of his NBA career, including a clutch go-ahead shot late in the second overtime, before LeBron James made two free throws with 1.2 seconds remaining and lifted the Los Angeles Lakers (24-23) to a 145-144 victory over the Warriors (19-24) on Saturday at Chase Center.

Curry set a season-high with 46 points to go alongside nine 3-pointers and seven assists. Klay Thompson scored 24, while Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins had 22 points apiece.

The Warriors' star point guard was a beast all night, scoring 10 points in the second overtime and shooting 17 of 35 on the night. Curry was in line to be the hero of the game until James was fouled by Draymond Green driving toward the basket in the final moments. James sank both free throws to win it.

WARDELL STEPHEN CURRY. pic.twitter.com/9RthvVNNjx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2024

Golden State appeared ready to win but blew a nine-point lead late in regulation.

The Warriors showed plenty of grit most of the night after coach Steve Kerr altered his rotations again, moving Green back into the starting lineup for the first time since he returned from a second NBA suspension

It still wasn’t enough.

The Lakers out-hustled and out-muscled the Warriors most of the night, but couldn’t comfortably pull ahead.

Thompson, who missed 10 of his first 15 3-point tries, including one in the first overtime, forced the second overtime when he drilled a deep jumper with 5.9 seconds remaining.

KLAY WANTS ANOTHER OT ‼️



pic.twitter.com/JIhxWtamlU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2024

Here are the takeaways from Saturday’s loss

Draymond back with starters

Green was part of yet another new starting lineup for the Warriors, joining Curry, Thompson, Kuminga and Wiggins. Green, who had been coming off the bench since his return from suspension, spent the majority of the night paired up against Anthony Davis. Davis had an obvious size advantage but didn’t get many easy looks.

And although he wasn’t Golden State’s primary play-maker, the offense appeared to run more smoothly when Green was on the floor. Despite a botched bounce pass to Wiggins in the third quarter that went out of bounds for a turnover, Green had 11 assists to go with 14 rebounds. He also drew a critical offensive foul from Davis late in the fourth quarter.

Steph and Dray’s chemistry is unmatched 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MSWUST9wEC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2024

Dray feeds a cutting Klay ✂️ pic.twitter.com/dkgIe4no8a — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2024

Klay struggles with shot again

Thompson’s shooting has been up and down for most of the season, and it was clearly off again early against the Lakers before the sharp-shooter caught fire in the second half.

Thompson missed nine of his first 11 shots and was a minus-17 in the first half. He recovered to put up 12 points in the third quarter, then scored four points in the fourth. He ended the night shooting 9 of 24 and was 6 of 17 on 3-pointers.

Thompson, who moved past Hall of Famer Nate Thurmond for the fifth-most games played in a Warriors uniform (758), would never admit it, but it seems clear that the multiple surgeries he has had have lessened his ability to get elevated on his jumpers.

WIGGINS GETS IT GOING

Wiggins’ season has been marked by his inconsistencies on both ends, but against the Lakers, the small forward enjoyed one of his most efficient nights of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Wiggs in transition 🏃‍♂️💨 pic.twitter.com/l3VZ4ZyG4y — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2024

He played more than 41 minutes and shot 8 of 12 with five rebounds before fouling out.

Wiggins also made a pair of big defensive plays in the second half. He came from behind and blocked a shot attempt by James, then poked the ball away from the Lakers for a key turnover late in the fourth quarter.

Two-Way Wiggs stuffs LeBron 😱 pic.twitter.com/JLGJkXlPvS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2024

Golden State needs more of this from Wiggins, who might be one of the players discussed in trade talks as the deadline approaches.

