What we learned as Steph seals Warriors' close win over Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Stephen Curry made four free throws and hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the final 92 seconds as the Warriors held off the pesky Detroit Pistons 113-109 at Chase Center on Friday night.

Curry finished with 26 points, six rebounds and four assists to help Golden State bounce back after blowing an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter and losing to the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Nikola Jokic's improbable last-second shot on Thursday night.

The Warriors led most of the way and didn’t wilt down the stretch this time. Instead, they were the team that came back in the end.

Bojan Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer with 1:41 remaining that gave the Pistons a 103-102 lead.

Curry followed with two free throws and then made a step-back 3-pointer off a Detroit turnover.

30 is special ✨ pic.twitter.com/R3XW0mYpoM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 6, 2024

He made another 3-pointer shortly after that, then ultimately sealed the win with a pair of free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining,

Steph closing out games, a tale as old as time 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HAXTUbEikg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 6, 2024

Dario Saric had his best game in more than a month, finishing with 17 points including three 3-pointers. Klay Thompson had 19 points and four assists. Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11 points apiece.

The win was huge for Golden State, even though the lowly Pistons have won just three games this season. The Warriors have been on an emotional rollercoaster much of the season and could hardly afford to lose to the NBA's worst team.

Saric shines off the bench

Saric has provided big minutes for the Warriors almost all season, and he did it again while coming off the bench against the Pistons for his highest scoring total since Nov. 24.

Saric spent much of his night defending James Wiseman, who had an emphatic one-handed dunk and was fouled by Saric in the first half. But Wiseman only scored four points and missed four of his five shots.

But Saric was most efficient on offense. He shot 6 of 10 and made three 3-pointers.

Third splash for Dario 💦 pic.twitter.com/Sp5yvFPiQC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 6, 2024

Among his highlights were taking a bounce pass from Chris Paul and nailing a 3-pointer in the second quarter. He later fed Trayce Jackson-Davis cutting down the lane for a three-point play in the third quarter, then made a clutch 3-pointer later in the period.

Kuminga's comeback

A day after being left on the bench for the entire fourth quarter during the Warriors’ epic meltdown against the Nuggets, Kuminga remained in the starting lineup and continued his recent stretch of solid play with his 15th consecutive game in double figures.

JK flies through the lane 💨 pic.twitter.com/ZUs0YKR5l6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 6, 2024

After ditching his dreads for a clean-shaven look, Kuminga shot 4 of 8 from the field, was a team-leading plus-16 and added his daily dunk down the lane in the first quarter.

JK in the post >> pic.twitter.com/WwaG1uQqCM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 6, 2024

Kuminga, who has been forcing his way into the lineup, logged 35:38 minutes on the court, his most extensive playing time this season. He was also on the court for the final minutes, unlike a day earlier when he was on the bench in crunch time.

Wiseman's return

Wiseman, the Warriors' 2020 first-round draft pick, made his first appearance at Chase Center since being traded to Detroit in the offseason as part of a four-team deal. He came off the bench and was not much of a factor at all.

Steph x Wiseman 🤝 pic.twitter.com/l9PrMGX83w — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 6, 2024

Wiseman did have a big block to swat away a layup attempt by Thompson but didn’t do much noteworthy outside of that play.

Wiseman has been held under 10 points in 13 of his last 17 games, numbers that showed why the Warriors were willing to move on when they made the trade.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast