'What we learned from our special podcast'

The latest episode of the We're Not Really Here podcast delves into the ongoing legal battles between Manchester City and the Premier League.

Firstly, I am indebted to the genius of Kieran Maguire and Stefan Borson - two gentlemen who really understand the subject matter.

I know it is my job to understand, but I felt like many when reading the countless paragraphs across different articles and just wanted it all simplifying down. I am not legally-minded, I can't say particularly business-minded either, so I set out with the purpose of the podcast to try to have it spoken out - what's going on? And what does it all mean?

With the help of Maguire and Borson, I feel in 40 minutes (sorry, there was no chance of a "bitesize" podcast we are often told to produce on this one) we covered the important matters and questions.

We started by briefly outlining each case; what the 115 charges are, the scale of them and what associated party transactions (APT) are.

We learned why City feel APTs are unfair but at the same time how they have been operating under them during recent years, how it is a difficult case to win and where the law gets involved.

Then, with the 115 charges, we ask how close to the Uefa case of four years ago it all is and how all the issues could all play out.

Listeners were invited to ask their questions and I believe we got the answers you need to understand it all a bit easier.

Pass on to your friends, too. There are lines and topics of interest to many clubs outside of Manchester City.