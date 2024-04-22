What we learned about South Carolina football QB battle, and how LaNorris Sellers stood out

COLUMBIA — LaNorris Sellers had two quarters to make an impact. Saturday's spring game for South Carolina football was another step in the interview process for a job promotion from second-stringer to starting quarterback.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer preached competitive spirit from the start of spring practices, and Sellers took him up on that challenge. The redshirt freshman was effective in leading Team Garnet to a 17-0 victory over Team Black at Williams-Brice Stadium, displaying a strong arm and intelligent running game, clearly possessing control over the offense.

Sellers was 9-for-11 passing for 70 yards and rushed for 38 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown on the first drive.

"I thought Sellers was really, really good, he has been good all spring," Beamer said. "I thought he looked very poised, very efficient . . . I thought he did a really good job of operating the offense."

Sellers, who played three games last season, is aware of the opportunity with the departure of Spencer Rattler.

"I think it's a competition, I have to really work on me . . . focus on me," Sellers said.

South Carolina football's quarterback battle remains

Beamer has yet to name a starting quarterback, and after the game specified he still isn't ready. Sellers outperformed Robby Ashford, his top competition, but Beamer previously said the spring game wouldn't be the final deciding factor.

At halftime however, Sellers was named the Joe Morrison Offensive Player of the Spring award, which he accepted shortly after his two quarters of positive play.

"I know when you see him get an award at halftime, it's easy to say, 'He got the award, surely he'll be the starting quarterback,' '' Beamer said. "We elevate all 15 practices and obviously (Sellers) did a good job tonight. We'll start player meetings with our guys . . . and I'll have those conversations with the staff and those players as far as where their role is and go from there."

Ashford's résumé differs from Sellers'. He's a transfer from Auburn who began at Oregon in 2022; his experience is his advantage right now, but on the field Saturday, he struggled.

Playing for Team Black, the offense never got going and Ashford completed the only pass he attempted for 14 yards. However, he couldn't scramble out of the pocket like Sellers could when facing defensive pressure.

Davis Beville took over in the second half for Ashford. Beville, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, was 8-of-10 passing for 46 yards, throwing one interception.

Freshman Dante Reno was 1-of-5 passing for 15 yards and also had an interception. He overcame the turnover on the next drive, completing a 15-yard pass to Maurice Brown for a touchdown.

