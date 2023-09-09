What we learned from Solon's blowout win over Central DeWitt

SOLON — After getting thumped in Week 1 and scraping by in Week 2, Solon football really could've used a resounding performance in Week 3 against Central DeWitt.

Mission accomplished, with authority.

The Spartans matched their season scoring total in the first quarter alone Friday night, riding that swift start to a commanding 41-6 win over the Sabers at Spartan Stadium. A dominant ground attack, just enough passing production and a big special teams break has Solon (2-1) back on track and bubbling with confidence.

Here's what we learned:

Solon's Eddie Johnson (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown the Spartans' 41-6 win over Central DeWitt on Friday night.

The Spartans' strong opening drive set the tone for a night of offensive success

With just 14 points through the season's first eight quarters — good enough for a 7-3 Week 2 win over CCA after a 34-7 opening-night stumble against Davenport Assumption — Solon needed some offensive stability to start this one.

After forcing a Central DeWitt punt, all the Spartans did was roll out a seven-play, 74-yard drive to grab control the way Solon knows it can.

A bevy of backs got the Spartans in an early rhythm, then quarterback Tyler Bell took things from there. His 16-yard touchdown pass to Eddie Johnson signaled Solon's first points through the air this season. With a 7-0 cushion less than five minutes in, the Spartans had Central DeWitt chasing the rest of the night.

Solon's offense eventually delivered 28 more points on three short TD runs and a long 52-yard scoring grab to Nash Kotar that pushed the Spartans' lead to 34-6 midway through the third quarter.

For guys like Brayden Moore, Cole Carney, Barret Schade, Milo Ashbacker, Johnson, Bell and others, this could be an offensive springboard the rest of the way.

Solon's Brayden Moore (25) and Jack McCarty (6) had big games on Friday to come away with a win over Central DeWitt.

A few mishaps, but Solon's special teams delivered the game-changing score

The Spartans had multiple special teams penalties that could've proved costly in a closer affair, but it was Solon's third phase that kicked this one into full blowout mode.

A snap on a first-quarter punt sailed into the Central DeWitt end zone and was begging for a Solon recovery. Keenan Kruse fell on it to hand Solon an early 14-0 advantage and all of the night's momentum.

Credit the Spartans for pouncing on the opportunity. Another bit of positive evidence to build off moving forward.

Solon's Brayden Moore, right, and Brett White tackle Central DeWitt's Michael Cabrera.

Solon's defense had zero issues with Central DeWitt's run-heavy attack

The Sabers keep it simple and straightforward when it comes to generating offensive production. And Solon was ready for all of it.

Aside from a 31-yard touchdown in the first half off a screen pass, Central DeWitt had trouble mustering much of anything against the Spartans vaunted front. This Sabers attack isn't built for a drastic comeback, and Solon made them work for every yard. The Spartans forced three turnovers to leave no doubt.

If it wasn't clear by now, this victory could ignite Solon across the board as it readies for next week's rivalry game at Mount Vernon.

