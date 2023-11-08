What we learned from the second College Football Playoff rankings

Jason Fitz and Mike Golic Jr. react to the latest 2023 College Football Playoff Rankings, with Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Washington, and Oregon once again rounding out the top six.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: We know the top six teams in the country. And frankly, nothing has changed. Number six, we have Oregon. At number five, we have Washington. At number four, we have Florida State. At number three, we have Michigan. At number two, we have Georgia. And at number one, we have Ohio State.

And to me, we've learned one key thing about this committee. This committee is not really in here to rebuild this thing every week. I think what we've learned from the committee this week, Mike, is that the committee is going to look at it and say, hey, this thing is still going to work itself out. There was no proof of concept that forces change. And until we're forced to make change, we ain't going to make it.

MIKE GOLIC, JR.: The good news for all of us is coming up. We've got a bunch of eliminator games. One of the big takeaways from this weekend is we got to wave goodbye to Oklahoma and the playoff eliminator. They lose in Bedlam. They lose in back-to-back weeks. As you and I both know, and as everyone knows, two losses is a non-starter in the four-team era of the college football playoff, now, nine years in. And now, there's one less team.

And coming up this weekend, we've got Michigan and Penn State going to be in the same boat there. If Penn State gets bounced right now, and they're inside the top 10, they will not be able to proceed any further. They'll be done with this. And we'll get to wave bye-bye to them.

Utah at Washington, big one for Washington. They host Utah. You've got Ole Miss at Georgia. We knew the Pac-12 dogfight was going to start to go down late in October and all through November with all the teams that are going to play there. And so we get to have it out on the field. This is actually playing out perfectly, especially because you got so many Pac-12 teams. And really, because the Pac-12 schedule and the Big Ten schedule were so back loaded, we get the perfect finish to the season.